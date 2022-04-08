Canada's latest low-cost airline is having a huge sale and there are cheap flights from Toronto

The oligopoly of air travel in Canada is finally expanding, with a number of ultra-low-cost carriers entering the landscape recently, and having some major sales to mark their big debuts.

One of these new players is Lynx Air, which is set to serve as a direct competitor to airlines like Swoop, Flair and Porter, and operates out of Calgary.

To attract new customers, Lynx has had a few sales, the latest one announced yesterday its biggest yet: 70 per cent off base fares.

To hitch a ride on one of the company's dozens of brand new Boeing 737s for cheap, passengers have to use the promo code "LYNXLAUNCH," according to social media posts from the brand Thursday.

To start, Lynx already promises super low fares, as cheap as $69 one way between Hamilton and Halifax, and $59 between Calgary and Winnipeg.

So far, from Toronto, one can book to Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, St. John's, Vancouver and Winnipeg, and if you're willing to drive an hour or so out to the Hamilton International Airport, you can get to Calgary or Halifax for even less.

The carrier also services Kelowna and Victoria.

For travel in early May, flights from Toronto to Calgary are as cheap as $77.24 there and $97.09 back, with the discount applied to the already-low base fare, and the taxes and fees adding up to the difference.

Vancouver is slightly pricier, at as low as $95.49 on the way there and $96.90 on the way back around the same time, though prices drop down in June to about $80 departing and $70 return.

Winnipeg is the cheapest, at $59-$80.75 per direction, depending on when you're flying.

And, with route expansions and more frequent flights to come, the brand promises potentially even better prices in the future.

According to reviews, though, like with similar budget carriers such as the notorious Spirit south of the border, you get what you pay for: there is no food, drink, WiFi or entertainment available on board Lynx flights.