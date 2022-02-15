Toronto is getting ridiculously cheap non-stop flights to major U.S. cities

As restrictions begin to ease and warmer weather approaches, a boom in international travel could be just around the corner. But the last couple of years have been tough, especially on the wallet, and travellers might be a bit more frugal than in the before times.

The cost of airfare has traditionally been one of the biggest expenses associated with a holiday abroad, though this is being challenged by the relatively new ultra-low-cost carrier model, an option only growing more viable for travellers as new routes come online.

Among the low-cost carriers plying Canadian skies, WestJet's ultra-low-cost carrier, Swoop, has been on a rapid expansion program, announcing the purchase of new aircraft this month, and now, revealing even more routes on its growing network.

On Tuesday, the airline announced five new destinations, including three non-stop routes out of Toronto serving New York, Chicago, and Nashville, with the new routes bringing Swoop's total to 11 U.S. destinations out of its Canadian bases in Toronto, Hamilton, and Edmonton.

Adding on the ten new Canadian destinations recently unveiled, Swoop will serve a total of 33 destinations.

Swoop will also extend its current seasonal services on the Toronto-Las Vegas, Toronto-St. Pete-Clearwater, and Toronto-Orlando routes into the summer season.

It's a pretty ambitious expansion for the airline, with Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial & Finance at Swoop, saying that the recent big moves will "ensure we are ready to meet Canadian's pent-up demand for travel experiences south of the border."

Flights between Toronto and Chicago O'Hare will depart starting May 30 at a peak frequency of five times per week. Planes will fly at the same frequency between Toronto and New York's JFK Airport beginning June 20. The Toronto-Nashville route will enter service on May 26, departing four times per week.

All of these routes will cost a ridiculously cheap base fare of just $4.92, but once you add on the taxes and fees, the ticket price comes out to $99, which is honestly not bad at all. The same price applies to the existing Las Vegas, Orlando, and St. Pete-Clearwater destinations now extended through the summer.

But flying cheap doesn't necessarily mean flying convenient, as some Swoop customers have learned. The airline experienced early growing pains, including delays and cancellations, but appears to now be well underway with an aggressive expansion plan.