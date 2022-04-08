GoFundMe in honour of Brampton family that lost 6 in fire raises nearly $100k

In the second time in just a few months, a number of people — including young children — died in a tragic house fire in Brampton, this most recent one taking the lives of six total as of Thursday.

The fatalities of the blaze, which happened in the early hours of last Monday, included two parents and their three young children: 29-year-old Raven Ali-O'Dea and her partner Nazir Ali, 28, as well as 10-year-old Alia, eight-year-old Jayden and seven-year-old Layla.

I know we’re still talking about the #Oscars but on an actual serious note, I woke up to news about ANOTHER house fire in Brampton. This is getting concerning. How is this happening??? @CP24 . Another four lives lost, another family destroyed. Unbelievable. Extremely sad news — Kamoiiii (@_Kamoiii) March 28, 2022

The kids' grandmother and Raven's mother, Bonnie, was taken to hospital at the time in critical condition but then succumbed to her injuries yesterday.

Authorities shared the update as they yet again implored residents to ensure that their homes are equipped with working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, which the home on Conestoga Drive was found without.

While surviving loved ones are still reeling from the massive loss, the community has come together to raise an impressive total of more than $86,000 and counting to cover funeral and memorial costs.

"Nazir and Raven were two of the most amazing young people, who dedicated their lives to their children. They were loving, selfless and empathetic.... Their absence will forever be felt in our lives," reads a GoFundMe started by family member Bismah Ali.

"As a family, we are devastated to lose two generations in a blink of an eye. Our homes are broken as we mourn a loss that we can never replace."

More than a thousand people have donated to the cause — neighbours, classmates, strangers, staff at local businesses and even rapper Kardinal Offishall — well surpassing the initial $20,000 goal to support the family.

Some were also past coworkers of Nazir, who was actually planning on making a career change and retraining to become a firefighter.

My Cousin and entire family lost their lives at last nights fire. 2 weeks ago he was talking to me about switching careers to be a firefighter.



RIP Ali family ❤️ https://t.co/3x8DQxnkcL pic.twitter.com/aGiY5inrJX — Randy Narine (@RandyNarinee) March 28, 2022

The funeral for the five initial deaths took place in Mississauga on Saturday. Two renters living in a basement apartment in the house were able to survive.

Many online are shocked by the fact that such an accident has happened multiple times now in a short span of time, and like Brampton Fire, are reminding one another to regularly test their fire alarms and make an emergency plan.