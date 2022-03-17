Possible flurries in the forecast this weekend in Toronto

While Toronto weather turned balmy for this St. Patrick's Day — with one of the city's warmest March 17 in recent history — winter isn't quite done yet.

St. Patrick's Day highs were expected to reach 17 C with brilliant, sunny skies after the morning fog broke. After a brutal winter with seemingly endless snowy, freezing cold days, this was the day many were waiting for.

But the weather is set to take a few more turns these next few weeks in Toronto.

The first day of spring is on Sunday but Environment Canada has temperatures dipping down to zero the night before with possible flurries. Saturday is also looking pretty bleak with periods of rain for the day.

The countdown to spring in Ontario begins with May-like temperatures -- and ends with snow. #ONwx #ONstorm — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) March 17, 2022

It's not all bad news though, the first day of spring looks sunny with a high of 10 C. Then the weather turns again on Tuesday, March 22 with another chance of flurries.

The Weather Network calls for flurries on Wednesday, March 23.

As the forecaster notes: "Snow in spring is nothing out of the ordinary for Ontario."

Forecasters are "watching for a swath of snow to develop as we transition out of winter on Sunday," in the province.

There is also the potential for colder temps to return at the end of March. So may not be time to put away those winter jackets quite yet.

"This looks like it will be a spring season that'll test patience, with several interruptions to any consistently pleasant conditions locking in," The Weather Network notes.