back to work after covid

Office building welcomes back Toronto workers but people are hating how they did it

City
Filipe Dimas
Posted an hour ago
As the city continues to re-open, many businesses across Toronto have been welcoming employees back to the office. However, those stepping into the Richmond-Adelaide Centre at 120 Adelaide St W. have been greeted with some signage that was anything but welcoming.

A series of signs that seemed to mock employees for no longer being able to work from home were photographed in the building's lobby, with building owner Oxford Properties' logo prominently featured.

Needless to say,  people were furious over the message being sent here. Especially one sign that seemed to mock workers for no longer being able to spend time with their pets.

It wasn't long before the photos found their way to social media, where they quickly went viral with reactions that ranged from shock and disbelief to pure rage.

When reached for a statement, Oxford Properties admitted their mistake and revealed that the photos were from last week and that the signage has already been removed.

"Unfortunately, in an attempt to be lighthearted the signage came off as uncaring, which was never our intention. The signage clearly missed the mark and was removed last week as a result," the media team at Oxford Communications told blogTO.

"The campaign should have not made it into production and we sincerely apologize to any customers, colleagues and members of the public that were offended."

Lead photo by

WZHM Architects

