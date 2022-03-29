Cherry blossom viewing in Toronto is back for the first time since 2019

Cherry blossom viewing may not be your typical must-do event in Toronto — it hardly has the excitement of the CNE or Taste of the Danforth — but it is something that still attracts tens of thousands of people each season to the city's parks to view the rare blooms up-close in person and snap a few Instagram-worthy pics.

Like everything else, thanks to the pandemic, the sakura trees in High Park and Trinity Bellwoods Park were put off limits to prevent the crowds that they usually attract, with the former park fully closed in 2020 and fences installed around the flowers at both green spaces in 2021.

While residents have had to experience cherry blossom season from a distance or via an online bloom cam for the last two years, 2022 will finally mark the first time that the attraction is open to the public since 2019.

Every year, I look forward to seeing the cherry blossoms bloom in High Park with Torontonians. After a two year hiatus during the pandemic, @CityofToronto is readying to welcome the public back to viewing cherry blossoms in person this spring.



The city formally welcomed fans of the beautiful pink trees back in a news release issued on Tuesday morning, writing that "as another sign of the progress Toronto has made in confronting COVID-19 and getting residents vaccinated, this year everyone will once again be able to enjoy the cherry blossoms in High Park with no plans in place to deter possible crowds."

According to the statement, approximately 125,000 people were devoted enough to check out the blooms online last year while they were fenced off — though enthusiasts also trampled some of the barriers — a testament to how popular the beautiful plants really are to locals and tourists alike.

While the live broadcast will return again this year, all 15 locations where cherry blossoms grow in the city will also be open for people to enjoy.

With peak bloom set to take place late next month into early May, people should have four to ten days to take part in what the city is calling "a Toronto rite of spring," depending on the weather.

Hopefully things warm up by then so we can take full advantage.