6 subway stations are closing down on the TTC this weekend

A weekend in Toronto wouldn't be complete without a TTC subway closure and this one won't be an exception.

This time around there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on February 26 and 27 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project and the Easier Access project at Lawrence Station.

Line 1: There will be no subway service between Sheppard-Yonge and St Clair stations on Saturday, February 26 and Sunday, February 27 for work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction project and the Easier Access project at Lawrence Station. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/ZPdnJKV66f — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) February 24, 2022

Shuttle buses will operate for the duration of the closure.

The next scheduled weekend subway closure will halt service on Line 1 between Finch and St. Clair stations on March 5 and 6 for Automatic Train Control signal system installation.