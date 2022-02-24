City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway Closure

6 subway stations are closing down on the TTC this weekend

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A weekend in Toronto wouldn't be complete without a TTC subway closure and this one won't be an exception.

This time around there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on February 26 and 27 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project and the Easier Access project at Lawrence Station.

Shuttle buses will operate for the duration of the closure.

The next scheduled weekend subway closure will halt service on Line 1 between Finch and St. Clair stations on March 5 and 6 for Automatic Train Control signal system installation.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto issued winter weather travel advisory with heavy snowfall on the way

6 subway stations are closing down on the TTC this weekend

Jagmeet Singh wrote a romantic poem for his wife for their anniversary

New data shows how many people in Toronto have been struggling with mental health

Ontario is officially terminating its current state of emergency

Toronto companies dominate list of best hybrid workplaces in Canada for 2022

Terrifying comparison shows how Toronto bike lanes are solving dangerous roads

Waterfowl in Toronto rivers and Lake Ontario could be in danger after major diesel spill