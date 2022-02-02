Winter weather advisory in effect for Toronto as massive snowstorm looms

Toronto's wicked winter weather continues this week with a snowstorm — yes, another one — followed by (what else?) more snow and a stretch of dangerous, bone-chilling temperatures.

Environment Canada has issued a new weather advisory for the City of Toronto this morning ahead of what's expected to be one doozy of a multi-day snowfall event.

Up to 25 cm of snow is now forecast to accumulate in Southern Ontario between Wednesday and Friday morning, and that's on top of everything still left over from the Jan. 17 blizzard.

This time around, however, the flurries will come on at a slower rate over a much longer period of time.

It's all expected to start Wednesday afternoon when rain showers transition to snow.

"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," warns Environment Canada.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery."

The good news is that temperatures are pretty mild as of Wednesday morning, with thermometers showing a relatively balmy 3 C in Toronto.

Temperatures will dip quickly as the storm passes, however, sinking back down to -14 C by Thursday night. And we shouldn't hope for a fast thaw, either.

"Beyond the storm, another blast of Arctic air will press over the region late week, with temperatures steadily falling during the storm and frigid weather likely for Friday and Saturday," reads an update from The Weather Network.

"While the frigid pattern will relax somewhat as we head into next week, there is no sustained warmth in sight. Arctic air will continue to make attempts at returning, while milder air also attempts to build into the region. This should keep the pattern rather active, with plenty of winter weather still ahead through February."

As for the imminent storm about to hit, there's still a bit of uncertainty as to what will happen with snowfall amounts on Thursday, but meteorologists seem confident that commutes will be affected.

Stay safe.