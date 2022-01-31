Drone captures unbelievable footage of huge dirty snow pile in Toronto

It's been exactly two weeks since Toronto was hit with a heavy blizzard unlike anything seen around these parts in years, and while it may seem like plow trucks are slacking in some parts of the city, video footage released today proves the exact opposite.

More than 80,000 tonnes of snow have now been cleared from local streets, bike lanes and sidewalks, according to the City of Toronto.

That equates to the weight of roughly 15,000 elephants, 100,000 cows, or one million beer kegs. It's two thirds the weight of the CN Tower. What I'm saying is that it's a lot — and all of it had to go somewhere.

A new drone-shot video published to Twitter by the city on Monday afternoon depicts only one of the five different "snow dump" sites being used as part of this post-blizzard operation.

Fortunately, several backhoes or excavators (I'm not a tractor expert, but they're really big) can be seen on the hill for scale. They look like tiny toys contrasted against the huge pile of increasingly-grey snow.

The Transit Road snow dump site is now full. Since January 19, more than 80,000 tonnes of snow have been removed from city streets, sidewalks and bike lanes, using five sites from around the city to dump the snow. pic.twitter.com/oLdDpHdaah — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) January 31, 2022

"This is the largest snow removal operation in the city's history and 24/7 work has been ongoing this week with a focus on addressing sidewalks and local roads," reads a release from the City of Toronto issued Thursday, when a mere 45,000 tonnes of snow had been cleared from the streets.

"Transportation Services has been moving contractors and staff around the city to assist in addressing sidewalk issues in hot spot areas. More than 40 staff have been redeployed within Transportation Services to perform site checks on sidewalks. The city is continuing to do everything it can to complete this work as quickly as possible."

City officials say the snow removal operation began formally on January 20, meaning that they cleared about 45,000 tonnes over the course of seven days, and another 35,000 this past weekend alone.

The Transit Road snow dump site, seen in the video above, is now completely full, awaiting relief from mother nature — relief that is unlikely to come for some time as another weather system readies to dump up to 20 cm of more snow on Toronto.

The City of Toronto does not publicly list the addresses of its snow dump sites, likely to deter tourists and would-be tobogganers, but we do know that the Transportation Services maintains a network of five sites for snow storage, and three "snow melters" — whatever the heck those are.