Toronto companies dominate list of best hybrid workplaces in Canada for 2022

Long-shuttered offices are starting to reopen across Canada after two long years of work-from-home mandates that have changed not only how millions of people do their jobs, but where they live, how they spend and what they expect from employers moving forward.

Experts have been discussing what the future of work in a post-COVID world might look like since the pandemic first hit back in March of 2020, many of them eventually coming to champion what's been dubbed a "hybrid approach" where employees spend part of their time at a physical office and the other part working remotely.

With pretty much all remaining capacity limits, vaccine passport requirements and other lockdown restrictions set to lift in Ontario next Tuesday, Toronto employers are under more pressure than ever to lay out concrete return-to-office plans, whether they plan to stay completely remote, want workers back full-time or some kind of combination.

Those looking to attract and retain talent may want to consider the latter, if they haven't yet: The results of a nationwide Angus Reid survey published this past summer showed that only a very small fraction of Ontarians (six per cent) actually want to return to the office every single day in the future.

Roughly 29 per cent of the same group said they want to keep on working from home full-time forever, but the vast majority of local respondents — 65 per cent — said they would prefer a hybrid model where they split time between their home offices and places of employment.

Fortunately for job seekers, some local companies have already announced or implemented hybrid work policies — with varying degrees of success.

You can find the best among them on a new list of "Canada's Best Workplaces for Hybrid Work" from Microsoft and Great Place to Work Canada, which bills itself as the "global authority on workplace culture."

"We determined the best based on employee responses to the Hybrid Work Readiness Index survey statements, as well as the organization's workplace programs and practices that support and enable hybrid work, as assessed in the Hybrid Questionnaire," reads an intro to the 2022 hybrid workplace list.

"The organizations on this list champion the employee experience and use it as a driving force for their hybrid environments."

A total of 100 different Canadian companies appear in the roundup, 45 of them based in the City of Toronto.

Ontario is also well-represented — incredibly so — with 72 entries including from cities like Waterloo, Cambridge and GTA locales such as Mississauga, which has 12 entries on the list, Markham, Whitby, Brampton and Vaughan.

Montreal and Vancouver contributed seven and eight employers to the list, respectively.

Among the top employers in Toronto for hybrid work were in the sectors of information technology, financial services, professional services, health care, manufacturing and, in the case of The Nature Conservatory of Canada and Zynga, "other."

You can find all 100 companies listed below and learn more about them on the Great Place to Work website.