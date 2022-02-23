Toronto companies dominate list of best hybrid workplaces in Canada for 2022

Long-shuttered offices are starting to reopen across Canada after two long years of work-from-home mandates that have changed not only how millions of people do their jobs, but where they live, how they spend and what they expect from employers moving forward.
Experts have been discussing what the future of work in a post-COVID world might look like since the pandemic first hit back in March of 2020, many of them eventually coming to champion what's been dubbed a "hybrid approach" where employees spend part of their time at a physical office and the other part working remotely.
With pretty much all remaining capacity limits, vaccine passport requirements and other lockdown restrictions set to lift in Ontario next Tuesday, Toronto employers are under more pressure than ever to lay out concrete return-to-office plans, whether they plan to stay completely remote, want workers back full-time or some kind of combination.
Those looking to attract and retain talent may want to consider the latter, if they haven't yet: The results of a nationwide Angus Reid survey published this past summer showed that only a very small fraction of Ontarians (six per cent) actually want to return to the office every single day in the future.
Roughly 29 per cent of the same group said they want to keep on working from home full-time forever, but the vast majority of local respondents — 65 per cent — said they would prefer a hybrid model where they split time between their home offices and places of employment.
Fortunately for job seekers, some local companies have already announced or implemented hybrid work policies — with varying degrees of success.
You can find the best among them on a new list of "Canada's Best Workplaces for Hybrid Work" from Microsoft and Great Place to Work Canada, which bills itself as the "global authority on workplace culture."
"We determined the best based on employee responses to the Hybrid Work Readiness Index survey statements, as well as the organization's workplace programs and practices that support and enable hybrid work, as assessed in the Hybrid Questionnaire," reads an intro to the 2022 hybrid workplace list.
"The organizations on this list champion the employee experience and use it as a driving force for their hybrid environments."
A total of 100 different Canadian companies appear in the roundup, 45 of them based in the City of Toronto.
Ontario is also well-represented — incredibly so — with 72 entries including from cities like Waterloo, Cambridge and GTA locales such as Mississauga, which has 12 entries on the list, Markham, Whitby, Brampton and Vaughan.
Montreal and Vancouver contributed seven and eight employers to the list, respectively.
Among the top employers in Toronto for hybrid work were in the sectors of information technology, financial services, professional services, health care, manufacturing and, in the case of The Nature Conservatory of Canada and Zynga, "other."
You can find all 100 companies listed below and learn more about them on the Great Place to Work website.
- 360insights, Information Technology – Whitby, Ontario
- 7shifts Inc., Information Technology – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
- Achievers, Information Technology – Toronto, Ontario
- Ada Support, Information Technology- Toronto, Ontario
- Admiral Insurance, Financial Services & Insurance – Halifax, Nova Scotia
- AIR MILES, Professional Services – Toronto, Ontario
- Alida, Information Technology – Toronto, Ontario
- Appnovation Technologies Inc., Information Technology – Vancouver, British Columbia
- Ashfield Healthcare Canada, Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals – Pointe-Claire, Quebec
- Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc., Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals – Markham, Ontario
- ATB Financial, Financial Services & Insurance – Edmonton, Alberta
- Aviso Wealth, Financial Services & Insurance – Toronto, Ontario
- Axonify, Information Technology – Waterloo, Ontario
- Bath Fitter, Retail – Saint-eustache, Quebec
- Baxter Canada, Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals- Mississauga, Ontario
- Behaviour Interactive, Entertainment – Montreal, Quebec
- Biogen Canada Inc., Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals – Toronto, Ontario
- BlueCat, Information Technology – North York, Ontario
- Bond Brand Loyalty, Professional Services – Mississauga, Ontario
- Borrowell, Information Technology – Toronto, Ontario
- Bounteous, Professional Services – Toronto, Ontario
- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Financial Services & Insurance – Toronto, Ontario
- Centurion Asset Management Inc., Real Estate – Toronto, Ontario
- CI Financial Corp., Financial Services & Insurance – Toronto, Ontario
- Cisco Systems Canada Co, Information Technology – Toronto, Ontario
- Clark Wilson LLP, Professional Services – Vancouver, British Columbia
- COBS Bread, Retail – Vancouver, British Columbia
- Compass Group Canada, Hospitality – Mississauga, Ontario
- CWB Financial Group, Financial Services & Insurance – Edmonton, Alberta
- Dejero, Information Technology – Waterloo, Ontario
- Doctors of BC, Professional Services- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Dow, Manufacturing & Production- Calgary, Alberta
- Equitable Bank, Financial Services & Insurance – Toronto, Ontario
- FedEx Express Canada, Transportation- Mississauga, Ontario
- goeasy Ltd, Financial Services & Insurance – Mississauga, Ontario
- Grant Thornton LLP, Professional Services – Toronto, Ontario
- Haventree Bank, Financial Services & Insurance – Toronto, Ontario
- HI-FLYER FOOD (CANADA), INC, Hospitality- Calgary, Alberta
- Hilti Canada Corporation, Construction – Mississauga, Ontario
- Home Trust Company, Financial Services & Insurance- Toronto, Ontario
- HomeStars Inc., Information Technology – Toronto, Ontario
- HRdownloads, Professional Services – London, Ontario
- IMCD Canada Limited, Other – Brampton, Ontario
- Impres Inc., Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals – Cambridge, Ontario
- Infosys Canada, Information Technology – Mississauga, Ontario
- Introhive, Information Technology – Fredericton, New Brunswick
- Intuit Canada, Information Technology – Toronto, Ontario
- Jobber, Information Technology – Edmonton, Alberta
- Klick Health, Professional Services – Toronto, Ontario
- Knowledge First Financial, Financial Services & Insurance – Mississauga, Ontario
- Lamour Group, Manufacturing & Production – Montreal, Quebec
- LMI Technologies Inc., Manufacturing & Production – Burnaby, British Columbia
- Match MG Canada Inc., Retail – Mississauga, Ontario
- Medchart, Health Care- Toronto, Ontario
- MediaCom, Professional Services – Toronto, Ontario
- Medtronic Canada ULC, Health Care – Brampton, Ontario
- Mister Safety Shoes Inc., Retail – North York, Ontario
- Mondelez International, Manufacturing & Production – Toronto, Ontario
- NewAge Products Inc., Other – Vaughan, Ontario
- Northern Commerce, Professional Services – London, Ontario
- Novartis Canada, Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals – Dorval, Quebec
- Nulogy Corporation, Information Technology – Toronto, Ontario
- O2E Brands, Professional Services – Vancouver, British Columbia
- Online Business Systems, Information Technology – Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Optimus SBR, Professional Services – Toronto, Ontario
- PartnerStack, Information Technology – Toronto, Ontario
- Petal, Information Technology – Quebec City, Quebec
- Points.com Ltd, Information Technology – Toronto, Ontario
- Proof Strategies Inc., Professional Services – Toronto, Ontario
- Q4 Inc, Information Technology – Toronto, Ontario
- Raymond James Ltd., Financial Services & Insurance – Vancouver, British Columbia
- RBC, Financial Services & Insurance – Toronto, Ontario
- Recipe Unlimited Corporation, Hospitality – Vaughan, Ontario
- Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd. Retail- Mississauga, Ontario
- Richardson Wealth, Financial Services & Insurance, Toronto, Ontario
- Ryan ULC, Professional Services -Mississauga, Ontario
- Salesforce, Information Technology – Toronto, Ontario
- SAP Canada, Information Technology – Toronto, Ontario
- Scotiabank, Financial Services & Insurance – Toronto, Ontario
- Service Corporation International (Canada) ULC, Professional Services – Vancouver, British Columbia
- Siemens Healthineers, Health Care – Oakville, Ontario
- Softchoice, Information Technology – Toronto, Ontario
- Solutions Beyond Technologies, Information Technology – Montreal, Quebec
- Southwire Canada, Industrial Services – Mississauga, Ontario
- Stryker Canada ULC, Health Care – Waterdown, Ontario
- Sun Life, Financial Services & Insurance – Toronto, Ontario
- Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd, Canadian Branch – Financial Services & Insurance, Toronto, Ontario
- THE ALDO GROUP INC., Retail- Montreal, Quebec
- The Nature Conservancy of Canada, Other, Toronto, Ontario
- The PEER Group Inc., Information Technology – Kitchener, Ontario
- Thinkific, Information Technology – Vancouver, British Columbia
- Thomson Reuters Canada Limited, Information Technology – Toronto, Ontario
- Traction on Demand, Information Technology – Burnaby, British Columbia
- Tulip, Information Technology – Kitchener, Ontario
- Underwriters Laboratories of Canada Inc. (UL Canada), Professional Services – Toronto, Ontario
- Vendasta, Information Technology – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
- Visa Canada, Information Technology – Toronto, Ontario
- Wave Financial Inc., Information Technology -Toronto, Ontario
- Wavemaker Canada ULC, Media – Toronto, Ontario
- Zynga Game Canada Ltd, Other – Toronto, Ontario