Here's what you can still do in Toronto under the latest Ontario lockdown rules

Ontario is once again facing a long list of lockdown measures in light of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The province returned to a modified Step Two of the Roadmap to Reopen earlier this week in an effort to preserve hospital capacity as Ontario continues to see record-breaking case numbers.

But while the province may be in some version of a lockdown yet again, the government has not introduced a stay-at-home order this time around, meaning there are still some activities that are permissible under the newly-implemented rules.

Today time-limited #PublicHealth measures came into effect across Ontario in response to a rapid increase in #COVID19 hospitalizations. https://t.co/0cIO7VTO4v pic.twitter.com/HcxgeF5fHu — Ontario Ministry of Health (@ONThealth) January 5, 2022

First and foremost, gathering limits have been reduced, but small get-togethers are still technically allowed as long as they're capped at five people indoors and 10 people outdoors.

Indoor dining at restaurants may also be closed for now, but outdoor dining is still permitted. And while that may seem irrelevant in January, a number of businesses do have well-heated patios for those who are willing to brave the cold in the name of a good meal.

Retail settings, including malls, are also still open at 50 per cent capacity, meaning an afternoon of shopping isn't out of the question.

Personal care services remain open with reduced capacity as well, which is good news for those hoping to get a post-holiday trim or mani-pedi.

There are always plenty of outdoor activities that can be done safely, too, including spending the day at one of the city's many outdoor skating rinks.

And if all else fails, you can always grab some takeout and enjoy it from the comfort and safety of your own home.

But wherever it is that you choose to go, be sure to wear a mask, keep your distance and follow all public health measures.

"While the risks for severe illness are lower with Omicron than with the previous variants of concern, it is far more transmissible and hospitalizations are expected to continue to increase placing greater pressure on our health system," said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore in a statement announcing the new rules on Jan. 3.

"It is difficult but necessary to apply additional public health and workplace safety measures to help stop the spread of the virus and protect our health system capacity. Please follow all public measures and get vaccinated with your first, second or booster dose if you have not done already."