The stay-at-home order in Ontario officially begins on January 14 and will remain in effect for a period of 28 days. While there's been plenty of confusion what it all means, the Ontario Government has finally released the regulations that break down the rules when you're allowed to leave your home.
Here are the official rules for the stay-at-home order in Ontario.
Everyone in Ontario must remain in their home (place of residence) at all times unless leaving is necessary for one or more of the following purposes:
