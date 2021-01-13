The stay-at-home order in Ontario officially begins on January 14 and will remain in effect for a period of 28 days. While there's been plenty of confusion what it all means, the Ontario Government has finally released the regulations that break down the rules when you're allowed to leave your home.

Here are the official rules for the stay-at-home order in Ontario.

Stay-at-home order rules in Ontario

Everyone in Ontario must remain in their home (place of residence) at all times unless leaving is necessary for one or more of the following purposes:

Work, school and child care

Working or volunteering where the nature of the work or volunteering requires the individual to leave their residence, including when the individual's employer has determined that the nature of the individual's work requires attendance at the workplace. Attending school or a post-secondary institution. Attending, obtaining or providing child care. Receiving or providing training or educational services.

Obtaining goods and services

Obtaining food, beverages and personal care items. Obtaining goods or services that are necessary for the health or safety of an individual, including health care services and medications. Obtaining goods, obtaining services, or performing such activities as are necessary for the safe operation, maintenance and sanitation of households, businesses, means of transportation or other places. Purchasing or picking up goods through an alternative method of sale, such as curbside pickup, from a business or place that is pe1mitted to provide curbside pickup under the Stage 1 Order. Attending an appointment at a business or place that is permitted to be open by appointment under the Stage 1 Order. Obtaining services from a financial institution or cheque cashing service. Obtaining government services, social services and supports, mental health supp0rt services or addictions support services.

Assisting others

Delivering goods or providing care or other support or assistance to an individual who requires support or assistance, or receiving such support or assistance, including:

Providing care for an individual in a congregate care setting, and

accompanying an individual who requires assistance leaving their residence for any purpose permitted under this Order.

Taking a child to the child's parent or guardian or to the parent or guardian's residence. Taking a member of the individual's household to any place the member of the household is permitted to go under this Order.

Health, safety and legal purposes