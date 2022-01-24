City
frozen lake ontario

People in Toronto were seen walking across frozen Lake Ontario

Winter is in full swing now that we've had our first major snowfall of the year.

With the extreme temperature warnings Toronto has been getting, some rivers and ponds have frozen over solid, and people were seen walking across parts of Lake Ontario on the weekend.

The temperatures have been dipping well below zero for most of the month, creating natural skating rinks at both Grenadier Pond and the Toronto Islands with many eagerly heading over with their skates.

While some were gliding on the ice or playing a game shiny, others were seen walking across the ice, aiming to grab the perfect photo on the frozen lake.

The frigid temperature had a ton of people flocking over to the lake to test the ice's durability.

Although city staff monitors the ice levels at Grenadier Pond, the same isn't said with Lake Ontario.

The ice isn't maintained and those who choose to skate or walk on it should proceed with caution as their safety is their own responsibility.

Kurt Wang

