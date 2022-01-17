People are getting around snowy Toronto in the most creative ways

As a massive dump of snow buries cars in Toronto, people are finding much more creative ways of getting around.

Of course, the top choice is skiing, cross-country style (but nowhere near the country).

Aidan MacDowall, who co-owns the sandwich shop DAM, spotted some skiing neighbours around the time he decided to shutter his business for a snow day.

Conditions on Bloor are excellent. The best in years! pic.twitter.com/mtBqdIzglP — Three Geese Radius (@shawnmicallef) January 17, 2022

Some people even skiied right down Bloor, one in the Bloorcourt neighbourhood.

Another person skiing on Bloor was spotted near Bay, making great headway using their ski poles compared to other pedestrians.

Many other people have been filmed walking around on skis instead of slipping on their boots.

In case anyone is wondering what the weather is like in Toronto today, I just saw two people ski past my house. — Kate Blair (@curledupkate) January 17, 2022

It's certainly an indication of the rough snowy conditions out on the city streets today.

Someone dubbed today "ski to work day."

I’ve lived here for just over 20 years, and I can honestly say I’ve never seen THAT before…



2 people drove by on the cross street, on snowmobiles.

Who even has snowmobiles in Toronto?! Why?

I must dig out the sled. — kids connect (@LaurelFynes) January 17, 2022

While there were lots of people seen skiing about, one person actually says they saw people on snowmobiles.

gm, Katie. thank you and you too! we're in a blizzard in Toronto and I took my toddler to daycare on a sled. so at least it started in a hilarious fashion lol — kristinaᵍᵐ (@flynnkristina) January 17, 2022

In a more low-key fashion, a couple of parents tweeted that they pulled their children around on sleds.

Toronto would be a 50% happier place at least if it snowed like this more often. I put on my snowpants and pulled my son to daycare in a sled and he was thrilled. Everyone's talking to each other on the streets. I'm reliving memories of my Montreal youth and content as a clam. https://t.co/hCME359nNi — J. Kelly Nestruck (@nestruck) January 17, 2022

One person remarked that the weather reminded them of Montreal, and that Toronto would actually be a happier place if it snowed like this more often.

Someone filmed snowboarding in the street sure seemed delighted.