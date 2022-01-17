City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto snow

People are getting around snowy Toronto in the most creative ways

As a massive dump of snow buries cars in Toronto, people are finding much more creative ways of getting around.

Of course, the top choice is skiing, cross-country style (but nowhere near the country). 

Aidan MacDowall, who co-owns the sandwich shop DAM, spotted some skiing neighbours around the time he decided to shutter his business for a snow day.

Some people even skiied right down Bloor, one in the Bloorcourt neighbourhood.

Another person skiing on Bloor was spotted near Bay, making great headway using their ski poles compared to other pedestrians.

Many other people have been filmed walking around on skis instead of slipping on their boots.

It's certainly an indication of the rough snowy conditions out on the city streets today.

Someone dubbed today "ski to work day."

While there were lots of people seen skiing about, one person actually says they saw people on snowmobiles.

In a more low-key fashion, a couple of parents tweeted that they pulled their children around on sleds.

One person remarked that the weather reminded them of Montreal, and that Toronto would actually be a happier place if it snowed like this more often.

Someone filmed snowboarding in the street sure seemed delighted.

Lead photo by

Aidan MacDowall

