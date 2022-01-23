Sports & Play
Michelle Payot
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto island skating

People are skating on Toronto's waterfront now that the ice is frozen

With temperatures dipping well below zero for most of this month, parts of the Toronto Harbour have now frozen over solid, and people were spotted skating across the lake over the past week.

Skating lovers flocked to the Toronto Islands to soak up the sun while skating on the frozen harbour.

This isn't the first time the extreme cold weather has frozen parts of the lake. In the past it has also frozen over Rouge Beach and Marsh, creating a natural rink.

So far this month, people have even been spotted walking on the ice, aiming to get the perfect frozen lake photo op.

Unlike artificial rinks, the natural rink isn't monitored or has maintenance so skaters are responsible for their own safety. 

If you're not too keen on taking the risk of skating on a natural rink, the city has a ton of artificial rinks to skate on.

