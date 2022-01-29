Toronto could be blasted with 20 cm of snow this week

Make sure you've got your winter boots and shovel ready because Toronto could be getting up to 20 cm of snow this week.

The city has seen major falls of snow and extreme temperatures the past couple of weeks, with a blizzard taking over the city.

According to The Weather Network, 5 to 10 cm of snow is expected to fall on both Wednesday and Thursday.

The beginning of the week will bring in warmer temperatures with days full of sunshine. Temperatures will reach up to 3 C on Tuesday, right before the snowfall.

Environment Canada is also forecasting similar temperatures throughout the week.

With the city just starting to catch up on the snowfall from the blizzard, hopefully, the snow will be cleared up much faster than last time.