People in Canada could get more cash from stores in bread price-fixing scandal

It's been a few years since news first broke about Canada's infamous bread price-fixing scandal, but new developments in the case could mean some more payback for impacted customers.

For at least 14 years, companies including Loblaws, Metro, Walmart and Sobeys participated in an industry-wide arrangement to slowly, artificially jack up the price of bread, gouging customers billions of dollars.

Anyone who purchased packaged bread products from the select stores from Nov. 1, 2001 and Dec. 31, 2021 was affected.

@WalmartCanada Let's say I've overpaid by $1 a loaf. I buy 1 loaf/week. Lets say the price collusion has been going on for 5 years.

$52 x 5 = $260. I expect that cheque in the mail.#breadgate — kwoners (@kwoners) January 31, 2018

While the former company already decided to hand out $25 gift cards back in early 2018 to make up for the situation, it seems that a judge overseeing the ongoing case has green lit a class-action lawsuit against the key players in the scheme, which could mean a lot more money to come if successful.

"There is certainly sufficient evidence to support, for certification purposes, the allegation that this product has been the subject of a price-fixing conspiracy," stated the judge, per the Sun.

"There is some — indeed, more than just some — basis in fact to indicate that damages may be awarded to consumers as well as businesses who paid intentionally inflated prices for packaged bread."

What is happening with the other stores that price fixed with them? — jc (@JMCInformation) December 20, 2017

Canada's Competition Bureau continues their investigation into the incident.