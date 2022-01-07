City
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bread price fixing

People in Canada could get more cash from stores in bread price-fixing scandal

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's been a few years since news first broke about Canada's infamous bread price-fixing scandal, but new developments in the case could mean some more payback for impacted customers.

For at least 14 years, companies including Loblaws, Metro, Walmart and Sobeys participated in an industry-wide arrangement to slowly, artificially jack up the price of bread, gouging customers billions of dollars.

Anyone who purchased packaged bread products from the select stores from Nov. 1, 2001 and Dec. 31, 2021 was affected.

While the former company already decided to hand out $25 gift cards back in early 2018 to make up for the situation, it seems that a judge overseeing the ongoing case has green lit a class-action lawsuit against the key players in the scheme, which could mean a lot more money to come if successful.

"There is certainly sufficient evidence to support, for certification purposes, the allegation that this product has been the subject of a price-fixing conspiracy," stated the judge, per the Sun.

"There is some — indeed, more than just some — basis in fact to indicate that damages may be awarded to consumers as well as businesses who paid intentionally inflated prices for packaged bread."

Canada's Competition Bureau continues their investigation into the incident. 

Lead photo by

Mike Mozart

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Ontario announces new $10K grant for small businesses impacted by Omicron

People in Canada could get more cash from stores in bread price-fixing scandal

Toronto declares extreme cold weather alert as city goes into deep freeze

Ontario officials say getting a COVID test should now be considered a luxury

Here's why people are calling on the Ontario government to repeal Bill 124

Dude at Toronto skating rink refuses to leave ice for zamboni in strange viral video

Jagmeet Singh is officially a dad after he and his wife welcome new baby girl

GoFundMe for family of 5-year-old Ontario girl who died of COVID raises more than $21k