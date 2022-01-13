These counterfeit toonies circulating in Ontario right now are comically fake

Ontario police have issued a warning this week about some new counterfeit toonies going around the province, but residents appear to be anything but concerned thanks to the hilariously knockoff nature of the coins.

Maybe it’s my fever but who goes to the trouble of badly counterfeiting toonies?? — Anne Marie Aikins (@MetrolinxSpox) January 13, 2022

Authorities in the Eastern Ontario city of Hawkesbury sent out a release about the phony toonies on Wednesday, saying that a customer had attempted to use the obviously fake money to purchase items at a local store.

"The OPP would like everyone to be aware of this and to be vigilant in assuring they do not fall victim to this fraud," Ontario Provincial Police cautioned.

As serious as the announcement is, people are having a rollicking time making fun of the imitation pieces, noting some glaringly obvious differences between them and Canada's real two dollar coins.

- A denomination of Z. — Warren Juice (@YYCWarren) January 13, 2022

For starters, the iconic polar bear on the front of the real change is depicted as a chubby walrus, Queen Elizabeth II on the back has been swapped for what looks like either her late husband, Prince Philip, or her son, Prince Charles, and the coin seems to read "Z DOLLARD" rather than "2 DOLLARS."

Literally every aspect of the fraudulent coin is just slightly, but blatantly off from the real thing, down to the "ELIZABETH II" and "D.G. REGINA" on the reverse side (now reading ELIZABETH I-I" and "P.G. REGINA."

There is also the fact that toonies came out to replace $2 bills in 1996, but this coin is dated 1990, with the year located in the wrong place.

those are just terrible horrible, (and too funny) but would likely go unnoticed at first glance, sadly, but what an insult to the other obviously better counterfeiters out there lol

"It looks like kids play money," one individual pointed out on Twitter. "How can it be considered a counterfeit when it's so bad that it couldn't pass for the real thing?"

Another called them "Looney Toonies" due to how funny they look.

And yet another called it "Quebec money."

Many are also wondering why, of all types of currency, a Canadian toonie was the target of choice here.

"Why would you even bother...............toonies?" one person commented, laughing.

I find these coins hilarious it's like they didn't even try to make good copies lol — Scott (@kingston_guy) January 13, 2022

Though the coins could pass as genuine from afar or at first glance, a spokesperson for the Royal Canadian Mint told the CBC that because the dupes are so inaccurate, they may not actually be considered counterfeit, though anyone found creating them to try and use as real money will indeed be in trouble.