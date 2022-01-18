Canada Post mail delivery is still completely screwed up from the Toronto snowstorm

The impacts of the epic blizzard that hit Toronto and the rest of the region on Monday are still very much being felt as the city begins its massive cleanup to get things up and going again.

While all travel by car, air, and TTC was basically brought to a standstill, residents found that some other amenities were rendered unavailable, such as the goods and services of local businesses and malls, and even mail delivery.

Canada Post issued a red delivery service alert for parts of Ontario yesterday, including in Toronto, as employees were physically unable to safely get around due to the heaps of sudden snowfall that plows were unable to keep up with.

As a result, nobody in the area got any of their letters or packages for the day — and the same problems are persisting into today, too.

The Crown corporation issued yet another alert Tuesday afternoon, this time yellow for both Eastern and Southern Ontario.

The safety of our employees is our number one priority. A yellow service alert means we are going to do our best to deliver, but there may be delays in the following regions due to inclement weather:

• Eastern Ontario

• Southern Ontario

• Greater Toronto Area



(2/5) — Canada Post Helps (@canadaposthelps) January 18, 2022

Under the circumstances, personnel will "attempt" to deliver mail if possible, but it is not at all guaranteed. Residents are asked to clear their walkways and stairs for the best chance of getting their correspondence.

Meanwhile, some post office locations may have opening hours shortened without warning, or could close completely.

Inclement weather has likewise been messing up mail service in Newfoundland and Labrador, Alberta, Quebec and other parts of the country in recent days as we push through what may be the worst of our Canadian winter.

Fleets are currently out in Toronto cleaning up in the aftermath of the historic storm, which is expected to take at least a few days.