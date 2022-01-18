Blizzard aftermath still wreaking havoc on flights at Toronto Pearson Airport

If getting around the city hasn't been enough of a problem since Monday's massive blizzard, those with flights in and out of Toronto have been facing similar travel woes as Pearson International Airport struggles to cope with the heavy dumping of snow.

Accumulation of snow on runways (it was Pearson's snowiest Jan. 17 on record) resulted in flights being diverted on Monday, redirected to airports in Montreal, Detroit, Chicago, and even further-off places like Indianapolis and Calgary.

And though the snowfall has finally let up, problems at Pearson have persisted into Tuesday, the airport warning travellers of possible delays and cancellations. As of noon Tuesday, the airport is experiencing departure delays of an average of 45 minutes.

Lingering effects from yesterday’s winter storm might still affect your flight. Don’t forget to check your flight status before you leave for the airport and remember to drive safely. pic.twitter.com/7wYm0GY727 — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) January 18, 2022

Dozens of departing flights are currently listed as either delayed or cancelled outright, and the list looks even worse for arrivals.

That looks lovely. Glad you are enjoying it.



Because of it, my flight to Toronto got canceled.



I am sitting in Detroit, enjoying the view of literally a dump from my hotel room, hoping to catch a flight before my COVID test to enter Canada expires.



Joys of winter travel! — SageDog🇺🇲 (@SageDog5) January 18, 2022

Aircraft tracking website FlightAware shows very few planes in the vicinity of Pearson, usually among the busiest airspaces in the country.

Every flight in Toronto just cancelled 😞 — Wendy Kavanagh (@Imstillstanding) January 18, 2022

Flying is already stressful enough, especially during COVID-19, and those who didn't have their flights cancelled or redirected found themselves in airport limbo.

My flight was booked to leave at 9am and then obviously delayed due to Toronto weather, and I'm now scheduled to leave at 11:15pm 😂 14h delay and I'll just make it back in time for unpacking / booster / a serious nap pic.twitter.com/U9XKTXmG4x — Chelsea McBride (@crymmusic) January 18, 2022

Some travellers were luckier than others, narrowly missing the wave of delays and cancellations.

Super grateful to have made it home safely in the snow storm tho 🥶 we just found out that every flight after ours from Florida to Toronto was cancelled cause of the snow — Marium Hasani (@MariumHasani) January 18, 2022

Canada's busiest airport may have plenty of equipment to deal with snow clearing, but while ground crews were at times able to keep up with snowfall, other infrastructure serving the airport just couldn't manage.

Thanks to all airport staff for your hard work today as we clean up 30+cm of snow from today's storm! It's been all hands on deck tonight to ensure passengers can arrive & depart safely. Thank you everyone working in terminal & on the airfield as we put #safetyfirst! #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/iCp1b8Q1m9 — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) January 18, 2022

Anyone hoping to catch a UP Express train to the airport is going to have to figure out alternative plans.

Due to weather related track switch issues, #UPExpress train service is currently suspended. An express bus shuttle running between Union Station Bus Terminal & Pearson Airport. Guests at Weston or Bloor are advised to take TTC. Visit https://t.co/gVBd9UIinT for more information. — UP Express (@UPexpress) January 18, 2022

The confusion isn't helping the already chaotic conditions in the airport, travellers struggling to maintain social distancing in cramped lines.

It's probably not the best time to be travelling in general, but this probably wasn't the source of delays those who had flights booked this week expected to encounter.