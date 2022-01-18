Travel
Blizzard aftermath still wreaking havoc on flights at Toronto Pearson Airport

If getting around the city hasn't been enough of a problem since Monday's massive blizzard, those with flights in and out of Toronto have been facing similar travel woes as Pearson International Airport struggles to cope with the heavy dumping of snow.

Accumulation of snow on runways (it was Pearson's snowiest Jan. 17 on record) resulted in flights being diverted on Monday, redirected to airports in Montreal, Detroit, Chicago, and even further-off places like Indianapolis and Calgary.

And though the snowfall has finally let up, problems at Pearson have persisted into Tuesday, the airport warning travellers of possible delays and cancellations. As of noon Tuesday, the airport is experiencing departure delays of an average of 45 minutes.

Dozens of departing flights are currently listed as either delayed or cancelled outright, and the list looks even worse for arrivals.

Aircraft tracking website FlightAware shows very few planes in the vicinity of Pearson, usually among the busiest airspaces in the country.

Flying is already stressful enough, especially during COVID-19, and those who didn't have their flights cancelled or redirected found themselves in airport limbo.

Some travellers were luckier than others, narrowly missing the wave of delays and cancellations.

Canada's busiest airport may have plenty of equipment to deal with snow clearing, but while ground crews were at times able to keep up with snowfall, other infrastructure serving the airport just couldn't manage.

Anyone hoping to catch a UP Express train to the airport is going to have to figure out alternative plans.

The confusion isn't helping the already chaotic conditions in the airport, travellers struggling to maintain social distancing in cramped lines.

It's probably not the best time to be travelling in general, but this probably wasn't the source of delays those who had flights booked this week expected to encounter.

