Toronto Eaton Centre and other shopping malls are closing because of the snow

Even Toronto shopping malls are now closing because of the winter storm that's been battering the city all day.

The CF Toronto Eaton Centre just posted on Instagram that the store will be closing in less than a couple of hours, so I guess if you're there trying jeans on now try to make a decision quick.

They're closing early at 4 p.m. today.

Other Cadillac Fairview properties Fairview Mall, Shops at Don Mills and Sherway Gardens made the same post announcing they'll also be closing at 4 p.m.

Their posts all say the exact same thing: "Your safety is our top priority and today's early closure will help shoppers and employees to safely navigate the roads."

The posts then continue to say the malls should be open for regular hours tomorrow.