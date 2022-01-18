The TTC is a total mess again this morning with delays everywhere

The Tuesday morning commute might not be as treacherous as it was during blizzard conditions experienced the day before in Toronto, but if you thought today's commute would be comparatively easy, think again.

After a storm of epic proportions, the TTC is struggling to pick up the pieces, and it's making for another unpleasant commute as riders encounter a lack of available buses and ongoing issues across the subway network.

It's been a full day since the storm reached its peak, but out of service TTC buses still litter the sides of arterial roads across the city.

#ONStorm TTC buses abandoned yesterday near Jane st/Alliance ave during the storm continue there this morning at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/nqNgVMZQc1 — Maycol (@Maycol20302420) January 18, 2022

Stalled buses and vast snowbanks have created conditions some riders feel are unsafe, forcing bus drivers to pick up passengers in the street.

Now at Markham & ellesmere just to the west a @TTCnotices #TTC Orion 7 hybrid bus stuck. Nova hybrid bus #3404 stuck abandoned since yesterday blocking 1 lane northbound on Markham rd & where the buses are stopping to drop off & pick up not safe pic.twitter.com/Y8isXSato7 — Philip Stavropoulos (@canrail) January 18, 2022

Even in places where roads have been cleared, some passengers are finding themselves left out in the cold, their scheduled rides never appearing.

@TTChelps @TTCnotices this bus did not show and the road is clear, so what is the excuse? #annoyed pic.twitter.com/iJwBXkgzZO — Viaa (@novierb) January 18, 2022

One bus was spotted taking a major diversion from its regular route, explanation unclear.

It's not just passengers, though, TTC drivers are also suffering through a tough work week, and some think they deserve more recognition for their efforts.

@breakfasttv can you please just take a moment to give a shout out to all those TTC drivers? My ex did not sleep at home and just got food then he went back to work to sleep so he would be able to drive a bus this morning… TTC are heroes without capes ❤️ — lonewolf1964 (@lonewolf19642) January 18, 2022

And that's just surface routes.

Subway lines may seem immune from snow-related closures, but this is not the case, and subway routes have been facing rolling closures since Monday morning.

There is no service between Sheppard West and St Clair West due to weather conditions, shuttle buses are operating but are limited due to vehicles being stuck from last night. Notices are being posted on our @ttcnotices account ^JH — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) January 18, 2022

Subway outages are part of life in Toronto, but with so many stranded buses, replacement shuttle service is a tall order for the TTC.

I found two buses within a block of eachother stuck on the side of the road last night within a block and a half of Old Mill station.



If that answers your question. pic.twitter.com/w1TmotQ0xJ — Robin - Microbiology Birb! (@artyewok) January 18, 2022

Subway lines still operating are facing large crowds, raising passengers' concerns about public health.

Huge crowd waiting for westbound trains @ VP station. Can’t decide what’s more prevalent rn: the fear of getting into a tight unventilated space with so many humans or the anger that #TTC costs so much. #TorontoSnowStorm pic.twitter.com/1ooCDCR9gf — patrícia/matrisha 🏞 (@MatrishaTheRECE) January 18, 2022

With city officials claiming it could take an entire week to dig out of the massive dump of snow, there could be even more TTC headaches in store before the cleanup is complete.