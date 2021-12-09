City
Karen Longwell
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
streetcars ttc

TTC streetcars keep getting stuck at the end of the line when people won't leave

City
Karen Longwell
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

A long line of TTC streetcars highlights an issue Toronto has been grappling with for quite some time.

The streetcars seem stuck at Commissioners Road and Leslie Street in a video posted by Rocco Signorile. The Leslie Barns, a TTC storage and maintenance facility, is here but it appears as if the streetcars can't proceed to the facility because, according to Signorile, there are people still on the streetcars.

He says TTC drivers "are forced to drive in poor conditions with homeless on their vehicles with potential danger."

Signorile says this happens nearly every night as people refuse to leave.

Toronto is in a housing crisis and homelessness remains a dire issue, forcing people to seek shelter in encampments, under bridges and even use the TTC as a warm place to sleep.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green tells blogTO this continues to happen.

"It happens on occasion that people fall asleep or may have been seeking shelter on one of our vehicles, stay on until the end of the line," Green says.

Although Signorile says the drivers are in danger, Green says when people are found sleeping in the TTC buses or streetcars, they respond in an appropriate way.

"We have integrated support with the City of Toronto Streets to Homes program and the United Way if an individual is under-housed or in crisis," he says.

"If someone requires medical assistance, we will call for that."

This situation can occur on all TTC vehicles — buses, subways, and streetcars — at the end of the line, at stations or turnaround points.

"These are not common occurrences, but we do see a slight increase in the colder weather," Green says.

Lead photo by

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Special weather statement issued for Toronto ahead of super-wet and windy weekend

Toronto neighbourhood transformed into a winter wonderland with a light tunnel

Bag of 15 Canadian pennies found priced for $1 at a Toronto thrift store

Marineland under investigation for allegedly forcing captive animals to perform

TTC streetcars keep getting stuck at the end of the line when people won't leave

Several Toronto businesses are looking for unvaccinated employees

Ontario plow operator charged with impaired driving after throwing snowballs at people

Ontario workers are demanding many more paid sick days from the province