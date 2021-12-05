Toronto plans huge investment in cycling infrastructure and this is what's coming next

If there's one good thing that came out of the last two years, it's that Toronto's usually busy streets were much more open than usual leading to many residents taking up cycling as a way of travelling through the city.

Between this increased interest in cycling, plus global supply chain issues, it was nearly impossible for cyclists to get a new bike in this city with some popular bike shops even closing down due to a lack of product.

Luckily, the city has taken note of this and is planning to invest $20 million per year between 2022 and 2024 as part of the Cycling Network Plan Update.

The 2021 Cycling Network Plan Update has been released. Learn more about completed bikeway projects in 2019 & 2020, implementation progress for 2021, and view detailed maps of the new Near Term Plan and Major City-Wide Corridor studies for 2022-2024 at https://t.co/Lr4emXEhZt pic.twitter.com/HiMW6n8fJy — TO Transportation (@TO_Transport) December 2, 2021

Over the past three years, over 60 km of bike lanes, cycle tracks, and multi-use trails were installed across Toronto.

Infrastructure and Environment Committee have voted to make permanent ActiveTO bike lanes on Bloor, Danforth and University Ave. @CycleToronto pic.twitter.com/8zNhtHkgrJ — Mike Layton (@m_layton) December 2, 2021

Now, the city is hoping to keep that momentum going for at least the next few years with approximately 100 kms of new cycling infrastructure installed between now and 2024.

"Toronto is well on its way to becoming a safer and more equitable cycling city," said the report submitted to the Infrastructure and Environment Committee.

"The 2022 – 2024 Near-Term Implementation Program projects will be meaningful additions to Toronto's transportation system, connecting thousands of Toronto residents to a safe bikeway network, and transforming over 100 centreline km of streets into safer, more resilient places."

A full list of near-term cycling projects already underway or soon to start can be found on the city's website.

Among the most notable locations includes dedicated bike lanes on Bloor St. W between Dundas and Symington, College between Borden and Bellevue, and Eglinton W/E between Pearen and Don Mills.