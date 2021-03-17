One of Toronto's most popular bike stores has closed despite surge in demand

A popular spot for many of the city's avid cyclists, Gears Bike Shop has sadly announced that they have closed their Leaside location.

One of two stores located within Toronto, the decision to close the shop comes from an anticipated lack of supply over the next 12 to 18 months despite a surge in demand for the city's bike shops.

The announcement was made Tuesday evening across their social media and in a statement sent to customers.

"Given the current conditions within the bicycle retail world brought on by COVID-19; global industry infrastructure challenges and an anticipated lack of supply for the next 12 to 18 months, we are closing the Leaside location in order to consolidate resources with our other GEARS Teams across the GTA," the Gears team said in an online statement.

"This was not a decision taken lightly, but given the current state of the cycling industry, this was a logical choice we made to protect our staff and business."

Fans of the local bike shop were understandably distraught with many people vowing to follow the employees to other Gears locations while others memorialized the end of an era for their neighbourhood.

Currently, Gears has three other locations in the GTA including one more in Toronto's Canary District, as well as shops in Mississauga and Oakville.

After Toronto opened many streets to cyclists last year, there was a surge in popularity for those looking to pedal through the city. That being said, the addition and removal of bike lanes has been a heated topic for the city in previous years.

Customers of Gears' Leaside location will have until March 26 to pick up any bikes left in their service department, with the store already taking the initiative and reaching out to many of those customers.

With so many businesses closing over the past year, one can only hope that the Gears team at Leaside will soon ride again.