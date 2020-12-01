Toronto is removing one of its newest bike lanes and people are divided over the move

Just four months after being installed, the bike lanes on Brimley Road are being removed.

BREAKING: Brimley protected bike lanes to be removed ASAP. A huge blow for #VisionZero & equitable mobility in #ScarbTO, which has historically been under-invested in. We need to keep #ActiveTO & make it permanent: https://t.co/jzNybJboE2@TOeastCyclists @ScarbCycles #BikeTO — Cycle Toronto (@CycleToronto) December 1, 2020

The City has announced that Brimley's new cycling lanes, which were installed between Kingston Road and Lawrence East this summer, will be removed "as soon as possible, weather permitting."

You can count the number of Bike lanes in #ScarbTO on one hand. Removing Brimley is a middle finger to all cyclists. #biketo — ARC (@RespectTO) December 1, 2020

Bike advocacy group Cycle Toronto called the announcement "a huge blow" to the City's road safety plan.

Bonus Content: Brimley #ActiveTO bike lanes. This is the kind of section that I would work to avoid at all costs before. Now it's a breeze. I don't know enough about the area to say if these are a hit, but they make for a very safe ride! #BikeTO#streets4peopleTO pic.twitter.com/Aak9Fd7aHp — Dave 🚲__⬅️2m➡️__🚲 Edwards (@DaveLikesBikes) July 19, 2020

The temporary lanes drew mixed reviews when they were introduced as part of ActiveTO in June.

Bikers noted feeling safer while biking down Brimley, while drivers complained that the bike lanes were underused, and increased congestion at an already busy artery.

I agree @RupasingheKevin - I rode on the Brimley bike lane and I felt safe. I grew up in Scarborough and the residents desperately need safe cycling infrastructure. #ScarbTO @CycleToronto https://t.co/4DBSaH58Qk — Pink Helmet TO (@PinkHelmetTO) December 1, 2020

In a virtual town hall led by Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson and Councillor Gary Crawford, it was decided that the Brimley bike lane would be removed based on "ongoing data collection" and "feedback from consituents and other stakeholders."

But Cycle Toronto is petitioning to make all bike lanes installed as part of the City's ActiveTO initiative permanent, especially in Scarborough, which is sorely lacking in safer road infrastructure, despite accounting for more than 40 per cent of pedestrian deaths in 2018.

They were great, but designed pretty poorly for all parties. I hope to see better-designed ones come back in the future. — Zach (@MobiusEagle) December 1, 2020

The removal of Brimley's bike lanes is on its way, but some are hoping that they return, with even better security measures, like barriers instead of posts.