City
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
brimley bike lanes toronto

Toronto is removing one of its newest bike lanes and people are divided over the move

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Just four months after being installed, the bike lanes on Brimley Road are being removed. 

The City has announced that Brimley's new cycling lanes, which were installed between Kingston Road and Lawrence East this summer, will be removed "as soon as possible, weather permitting." 

Bike advocacy group Cycle Toronto called the announcement "a huge blow" to the City's road safety plan.

The temporary lanes drew mixed reviews when they were introduced as part of ActiveTO in June. 

Bikers noted feeling safer while biking down Brimley, while drivers complained that the bike lanes were underused, and increased congestion at an already busy artery. 

In a virtual town hall led by Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson and Councillor Gary Crawford, it was decided that the Brimley bike lane would be removed based on "ongoing data collection" and "feedback from consituents and other stakeholders." 

But Cycle Toronto is petitioning to make all bike lanes installed as part of the City's ActiveTO initiative permanent, especially in Scarborough, which is sorely lacking in safer road infrastructure, despite accounting for more than 40 per cent of pedestrian deaths in 2018. 

The removal of Brimley's bike lanes is on its way, but some are hoping that they return, with even better security measures, like barriers instead of posts. 

Lead photo by

@don_donadams

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Protesters in cars intentionally block traffic in downtown Toronto at rush hour

Toronto is removing one of its newest bike lanes and people are divided over the move

Police catch Ontario motorist using lawn chair as driver's seat

The TTC is closing parts of Toronto's busiest subway line for 10 days

This might be the most interesting street in Toronto

Officers laid 16 charges against non-essential businesses in Toronto this weekend

The TTC wants to test out bus platooning with driverless vehicles

Toronto's extended winter weather forecast just dropped and it's a doozy