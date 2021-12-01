City
Man pushes stranger in front of subway at Toronto's busiest TTC station

Toronto Police are searching for a suspect in an aggravated assault investigation after a man was pushed in front of an oncoming subway train at Bloor-Yonge Subway Station.

The terrifying incident occurred just after the start of the busy Friday evening rush hour, officers responding to a call for unknown trouble at 5:22 p.m. on Nov 26, at the busiest subway interchange in Canada.

Police say that a 36-year-old man was carrying a large box on the subway platform when he accidentally bumped into another commuter on the platform. Words were exchanged, and the unknown assailant then pushed the parcel-carrying passenger onto the tracks, and into the path of an oncoming train.

What happened next was pure chaos. The train struck the man and dragged him a distance along the tracks, as the suspect made off on foot through the crowd of stunned evening commuters.

The victim was treated in the hospital for injuries, and luckily, survived a scenario that easily could have ended up far worse.

Toronto Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating the man responsible for the attack, though there isn't a whole lot to go on.

Three photographs of the suspect have been released by cops, though only one of the images is clear enough to make out distinguishing features.

He is described as 6'0", with a slim build, and light brown hair. At the time of the incident, the suspect was photographed wearing a black jacket over a light brown hoodie, along with black pants, grey running shoes, and a blue backpack with a floral print design.

Toronto Police Service

