City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

Environment Canada issues special alert for Toronto as weather gets stupid wonky

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto has taken on an eerie ambiance as mid-December temperatures rise to more than 16 C and strong winds howl through the city.

If it weren't for all the Christmas lights and various other holiday decorations, you could almost swear it was April... which is weird, and in many ways troublesome — to the point of a formal alert being issued.

A special weather statement is now in effect for the City of Toronto as Environment Canada warns of "strong southwesterly winds" gusting between 70 km/h and 90 km/h today.

If you have yet to poke your head outside, I can assure you that the wind arrived before sunrise and has persisted throughout the morning.

According to meteorologists, heavy gusts could cause problems well into Thursday evening.

"A Colorado Low moving through Ontario today will bring strong winds throughout most of northeastern and southern Ontario," reads the EnviroCan statement, issued early Thursday morning.

"Utility outages may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break."

It's of note that the federal weather agency also warned of winds reaching speeds of "up to 90 km/h" ahead of a truly vicious storm that saw wind gusts of more than 100 km/h in some parts of the city.

Hundreds of thousands were without power locally on Saturday and Sunday due to fallen trees and hydro lines. Structural damage was reported all over Ontario.

"While Thursday's system won't be quite as potent as last weekend's windstorm across southern Ontario, gusts will be comparable, and further damage and power outages are possible throughout the day," reads a Weather Network update foreshadowing today's windy madness.

"Wind gusts between 60-80 km/h are expected across southern and northeastern Ontario, with even stronger gusts of 90+ km/h threatening the Great Lakes' shorelines."

Stay safe out there, Toronto, and enjoy the relatively mild temperatures while they last because, apparently, snow is on the way.

Lead photo by

coldxcoffeelens_

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

People in Toronto complain of low supply and massive lineups to get free rapid tests

Environment Canada issues special alert for Toronto as weather gets stupid wonky

Toronto just broke a heat record that stood for over 180 years but snow is coming

Toronto ditches archaic parking rules that have clogged the city with cars

U of T cancels in-person exams and classes as COVID-19 cases spike across Ontario

Huge TTC service outage throws Toronto morning rush hour into chaos

People in Ontario are worried that securing a booster shot will be like the Hunger Games

Ontario announces new indoor capacity limits at so many different venues