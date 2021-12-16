Toronto just broke a heat record that stood for over 180 years but snow is coming

The planet is probably dying, making for an unusually balmy December in Toronto. So warm, in fact, that we just surpassed a heat record that has remained unbroken since record-keeping began in 1840.

Thursday's forecast called for a high of 16 C in Toronto, the highest temperature forecasted for Dec. 16 in the city's history.

With a forecast high of 16°C, tomorrow could be #Toronto's warmest Dec 16th since records began in 1840. #TOWx pic.twitter.com/AIi7nAl5RY — Toronto Weather Records🌤 (@YYZ_Weather) December 16, 2021

And by 10 a.m., it was officially the warmest Dec. 16 ever in Toronto, the mercury reaching a pleasant 16.4 C. The record of 15.4 C set in 1984 was shattered by a full degree, and almost double the third-place high of 9 C from 1997.

New record high in Toronto. Also about to join the 'Top 10 warmest December Days Club' for the second time this month. It's also the 5th day out of 16 where we've reached double digits this December. Also likely the last... pic.twitter.com/kEhjUl3JXb — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) December 16, 2021

Not only is it the warmest Dec. 16 on record in Toronto, but it also ranks among the warmest ever December days. It was forecast to be the seventh-warmest December day, but it looks like it could actually have ranked even higher.

Tomorrow is forecast to be the 7th warmest December day on record in #Toronto: 16°C. #TOWx pic.twitter.com/ycJ5Vw8hh0 — Toronto Weather Records🌤 (@YYZ_Weather) December 16, 2021

It won't last, though. A Special Weather Statement has been issued for Toronto, with high winds and rain already putting a damper on the unseasonably warm temperatures.

The heat will quickly disappear as temperatures are expected to plummet back down to below freezing on Thursday night.

This mid-December heatwave has some worrying that snow may not arrive in time for a white Christmas, but a big dump of snow is set to arrive just in time to alleviate those concerns.

The Weather Network is forecasting up to ten centimetres of snow on Saturday, with additional dustings on the 23rd and again on Christmas Day.