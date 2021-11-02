Toronto freaking out as rumours circulate that local celebrity Debby has died

Toronto is freaking out right now about a series of rumours going around saying that Instagram celebrity rapper Debby, predominantly of 6ixbuzz fame, has died.

Someone tweeted that they saw Debby was homeless on Twitter the other day… now I’m hearing she died from a drug overdose 😳 — c h a a r 🍇 (@__chvvr) November 2, 2021

There is no official confirmation on the death yet, although 6ixbuzz tweeted on Tuesday saying the teenager died from an overdose.

Why is literally everyone messaging me telling me Debby died. Like my MOM just called me — ︎♡︎𝘕𝘪𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘦 𝘹 𝘓𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘦 ︎♡ (@LilliexLust) November 2, 2021

A video that was posted only 24 hours ago, shows Debby talking about how she had a difficult upbringing and struggles with her mental health.

Debby passed away within 24hrs after this was released, tragic. pic.twitter.com/XC82SfNP8N — torchys (@notmygovyname) November 2, 2021

A different video posted to Debby's old Instagram account (which appears to have been taken over), shows a young woman speaking about drug use and death.

"I hope this brings awareness to people using fentanyl directly...keep pushing, for you, for your family, for Debby," she says in the video.

Why am I hearing that Debby died 😭 — Earth is not givinggggg (@KittyMelanin) November 2, 2021

Debby gained major popularity as an Instagram personality over the last few years, notably known to have caught the attention of Drake among other high-profile locals with her diss videos.