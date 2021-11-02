City
Breanna Xavier-Carter
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
debby toronto

Toronto freaking out as rumours circulate that local celebrity Debby has died

City
Breanna Xavier-Carter
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto is freaking out right now about a series of rumours going around saying that Instagram celebrity rapper Debby, predominantly of 6ixbuzz fame, has died. 

There is no official confirmation on the death yet, although 6ixbuzz tweeted on Tuesday saying the teenager died from an overdose. 

A video that was posted only 24 hours ago, shows Debby talking about how she had a difficult upbringing and struggles with her mental health.

A different video posted to Debby's old Instagram account (which appears to have been taken over), shows a young woman speaking about drug use and death.

"I hope this brings awareness to people using fentanyl directly...keep pushing, for you, for your family, for Debby," she says in the video.

Debby gained major popularity as an Instagram personality over the last few years, notably known to have caught the attention of Drake among other high-profile locals with her diss videos.

Lead photo by

debbygang.tv

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Toronto for 2021

Here's how much you actually need to earn per hour to live in Toronto

First taste of winter is expected to arrive in Toronto this week

10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

More than 760,000 Ontario workers are about to get a raise

Toronto freaking out as rumours circulate that local celebrity Debby has died

The tracks for Toronto's Eglinton Crosstown LRT are finally complete

Ontario is raising minimum wage to $15 an hour and it'll keep going up from there