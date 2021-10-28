City
Karen Longwell
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
wasaga beach

Wasaga Beach bans commenting on social media due to hate and bullying

City
Karen Longwell
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

One Ontario town decided they have had enough of "hate" and "misinformation"and banned commenting on all their social media channels.

Effective on Oct. 26, the Town of Wasaga Beach is no longer allowing commenting on social media platforms.

"We are making this change due to individuals in our community who are using the pages to bully, spread hate, and misinformation," the town posted.

In a video posted on the Town's social media, Mayor Nina Bifolchi, explained the town had been experiencing not just contrary opinions but out and out lies.

She says staff members prepare content for the town's webpage and social media pages and monitor comments to ensure they adhere to the rules for posting.

"Unfortunately, a small handful of people in our community are using the town's social media platform to spread their hate lies and bullying behavior," Bifolchi says in the video.

She says the group claims they are being censored.

"Toxic people love playing the victim," she says. "They're twisting of the facts to suit their needs and narcissistic ways is keeping staff busy monitoring the town's social media platform, taking away from other productive activities."

So they have decided to turn off the commenting ability, for now, on social media posts.

She adds the commenters don't just have a difference of opinion or opposing view to the towns.

"This is not about the town trying to control the narrative," she says. "This is about a small handful of people who spread lies, twist facts, harass and play the victim when they are called out for it."

The public is encouraged to email or phone the town with comments or suggestions for now.

At least one group in town isn't happy with council. Wasaga Beach Ratepayers Association is planning a protest this Friday.

But the town is not giving in.

"To the small group, you will not be given a town platform to speak your hate and lies to those who have been respectful of the town's social media rules and shared your views in a respectful manner, even when it was an opposing view," the mayor says.

Lead photo by

Suzanne Schroeter

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Doug Ford's daughter continues on her anti-vax campaign and people are not impressed

6 TTC subway stations are shutting down this weekend in Toronto

Pedestrian wearing ear buds nearly killed by GO Train he didn't hear coming

Capacity limits finally lifted further for events in Ontario

Wasaga Beach bans commenting on social media due to hate and bullying

Angry maskless woman completely unleashes on Toronto subway passengers

Toronto Mayor John Tory is being dragged further into the ongoing Rogers feud

Vote for your favourites in 10 new best of categories