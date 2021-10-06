This Toronto street is about to be completely rebuilt and traffic is inevitable

City
The removal of the Gardiner Expressway's ramps to Lake Shore Boulevard East is officially in the history books as of today, but if you thought you'd be getting Lake Shore Boulevard back right away, you must be new to this town.

With the weeks-long demolition phase wrapped up, reconstruction of the Lake Shore Boulevard East and its bridge carrying traffic over the Don River is now imminent, meaning even more road closures and traffic headaches for east end residents.

Construction on Lake Shore Boulevard between Don Roadway and Carlaw Avenue was initially intended to begin in November, though it could come now come even sooner with the Gardiner ramps out of the picture earlier than anticipated.

Combining elements of the Port Lands Flood Protection and Gardiner Expressway/Lake Shore Boulevard Reconfiguration projects, the Lake Shore Boulevard East Project will realign its namesake street while creating new green space and cycling infrastructure.

lake shore blvd

View looking west on the future walking path along Lake Shore Boulevard East. Rendering courtesy of Waterfront Toronto.

If any of this sounds unfamiliar to you, fear not. In an effort to curb local frustrations before shovels hit the ground, Waterfront Toronto has organized a virtual information session and Q&A this afternoon from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Digital visitors and call-ins to the Microsoft Teams meeting will be given a brief rundown of the project, an update on construction plans, and an idea of what to expect next.

After explaining what's in store, members of the project team will participate in a question period with community members, which will likely include at least a few questions about traffic and the convoluted detours that have frustrated area residents for over a month now.

The meeting is free to attend, and no registration is needed.

