Toronto intersections are about to get a colourful makeover

While Toronto often gets criticized for being a grey wasteland as condos and parking lots tend to dominate the downtown core, some fun splashes of colour will soon be making their way across the city.

Soon, those travelling along Bloor will have their journeys brightened up thanks to brand new artistic curb extensions along Bloor at several corners in the Bloorcourt area.

On top of looking nice, the artistic curb extensions also serve the function of improving road safety by making the curbs more visible, encouraging drivers to slow down, be more alert, and make wider turns around these corners.

"Painted curb extensions are known to be effective at reducing collisions between drivers and other road users and cities around the world are using this technique to quickly and inexpensively make roads safer," Becky Katz, Pedestrian and Cycling Projects, Transportation Services, City of Toronto told blogTO.

"City of Toronto staff typically work collaboratively with local BIAs and stakeholder groups to plan the curb extension design so that it fits with the culture and energy of the local neighbourhood."

If this all sounds familiar, it's because these curb extensions are not new to Toronto at all. Similar work has been done at various intersections along Danforth Avenue (Broadview Avenue to Dawes Road), and Yonge Street (Bloor Street to Davisville Avenue).

For a city with an art scene as vibrant as Toronto's, seeing some additional beauty and art put into the infrastructure of the city is always a welcome change.

