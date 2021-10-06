City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 11 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

Toronto is expected to be warmer than parts of Mexico this Thanksgiving weekend

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 11 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

We may not yet know the official rules for celebrating Thanksgiving 2021 in Ontario, but it's looking quite likely that Toronto's weather will be nice enough to accommodate outdoor gatherings.

For the most part.

Thursday, Friday, Sunday and this forthcoming holiday Monday will all see highs in the 20s with a mixture of sun and clouds in the sky. Some rain is possible on Saturday, which has a forecasted high of 19 C but a "feels like" temperature of 23 C.

Temperatures are expected climb from there, reaching 22 C by Monday (feeling more like 25 C with the humidex) and staying there well into next week.

In other words, we're in for an atypically warm October weekend — not just in the GTA, but all over the province, particularly up north.

"On Friday, the shores of Hudson Bay could be warmer than the beaches of Mexico, depending on the position of the warm front," reads a Weather Network report looking at the long weekend ahead.

"Temperatures are more than 10 C above normal across Ontario, while several degrees below normal in California and northern Mexico."

Meteorologists have been saying for weeks that this fall is expected to be a bit warmer than what we're used to — especially throughout the month of October — but it's always still kind of strange to wear shorts on Thanksgiving weekend.

"A lot can go wrong this time of year to verify extreme warmth; wind direction and cloud cover are subtle features that have drastic temperature influence in October," reads the Weather Network report, noting that the forecast could certainly change.

That said, if "favourable wind direction and sunny breaks" develop, we could be looking at the hottest Thanksgiving we've seen in a decade, ever since temps hit 25.5 C at Toronto's Pearson Airport in 2011.

Lead photo by

LRayG

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

You'll soon have to be fully vaccinated to board any plane or VIA Rail train in Canada

Toronto is expected to be warmer than parts of Mexico this Thanksgiving weekend

Toronto Police and housing coalition battle on Twitter over arrest at encampment

Toronto's next transit line just hit a big milestone on its way to opening next year

Toronto just got a fancy new pedestrian sky bridge

This Toronto street is about to be completely rebuilt and traffic is inevitable

Toronto's insane weather patterns just did something not seen in 25 years

Ontario to announce new rules how to safely spend Thanksgiving and Halloween