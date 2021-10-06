Toronto is expected to be warmer than parts of Mexico this Thanksgiving weekend

We may not yet know the official rules for celebrating Thanksgiving 2021 in Ontario, but it's looking quite likely that Toronto's weather will be nice enough to accommodate outdoor gatherings.

For the most part.

Thursday, Friday, Sunday and this forthcoming holiday Monday will all see highs in the 20s with a mixture of sun and clouds in the sky. Some rain is possible on Saturday, which has a forecasted high of 19 C but a "feels like" temperature of 23 C.

Temperatures are expected climb from there, reaching 22 C by Monday (feeling more like 25 C with the humidex) and staying there well into next week.

In other words, we're in for an atypically warm October weekend — not just in the GTA, but all over the province, particularly up north.

Some people say climate change isn’t real. When the northern latitudes are warmer in the fall than the southern regions, we’ve got #MajorIssues!! #ClimateChange #NoJoke

I may have to rethink those winter travel plans. 🤣😳 https://t.co/EnWBqHG1u3 — Captain Jason Church (@CaptainJ_A_C) October 6, 2021

"On Friday, the shores of Hudson Bay could be warmer than the beaches of Mexico, depending on the position of the warm front," reads a Weather Network report looking at the long weekend ahead.

"Temperatures are more than 10 C above normal across Ontario, while several degrees below normal in California and northern Mexico."

Meteorologists have been saying for weeks that this fall is expected to be a bit warmer than what we're used to — especially throughout the month of October — but it's always still kind of strange to wear shorts on Thanksgiving weekend.

"A lot can go wrong this time of year to verify extreme warmth; wind direction and cloud cover are subtle features that have drastic temperature influence in October," reads the Weather Network report, noting that the forecast could certainly change.

That said, if "favourable wind direction and sunny breaks" develop, we could be looking at the hottest Thanksgiving we've seen in a decade, ever since temps hit 25.5 C at Toronto's Pearson Airport in 2011.