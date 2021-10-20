You can adopt a free bunny in Toronto this weekend

Toronto Animal Services is hopping right now, and this weekend they have a special adoption offer for furry friends.

The municipal shelter is waiving the fee on adoptable rabbits on Oct. 23 and 24. There are a few to choose from right now — currently seven cute bunnies on the website. They are all spayed or neutered and range in age from a few months to around a year old.

Are you looking for #SomeBunnyToLove this fall, like Rocky here? We’re waiving fees on our adoptable bunnies this weekend (October 23 and 24)! Hop to https://t.co/ViA1ZV1eFW to meet available rabbits or watch our social media accounts for profiles on our floppy eared friends. pic.twitter.com/QEgf75xoJj — TO Animal Services (@TOAnimalService) October 19, 2021

Cute and fluffy as they are, Toronto Animal Services suggest doing some research to make sure a rabbit is a fit for you before adopting.

The shelter warns that "rabbits are not starter pets" — adopting one is a similar commitment to bringing a puppy or kitten into your life.

Remember, rabbits are not starter pets - adopting one is a similar commitment to bringing a puppy or kitten into your life. Always do your research when you are considering adding a new pet to your household.

Please call 416-338-PAWS (7297) to make an appointment to see a bunny. — TO Animal Services (@TOAnimalService) October 19, 2021

Some other things to consider before adopting:

Think about why you want to adopt to determine what kind of pet and breed that will fit your lifestyle.

When you adopt a pet, you are committing to care for the pet for the rest of its life (cats can live 20 years). Rabbits can live eight to 10 years with proper care.

How much time and space you have. Pets need exercise, play and companionship every day. Rabbits like to play.

Rabbits also like to chew. You will need appropriate treats and toys and watch out for power cords, electrical outlets or house plants while they're hopping around the house.

While the adoption fee is free, food, veterinary care, pet licence and other supplies are ongoing expenses.

If you are interested in a bunny, check out the website, view adoptable bunnies and then call 416-338-PAWS (7297) to make an appointment. Animal Shelters are open to the public only by appointment only.