City
Karen Longwell
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto animal services adoption

You can adopt a free bunny in Toronto this weekend

Toronto Animal Services is hopping right now, and this weekend they have a special adoption offer for furry friends. 

The municipal shelter is waiving the fee on adoptable rabbits on Oct. 23 and 24. There are a few to choose from right now — currently seven cute bunnies on the website. They are all spayed or neutered and range in age from a few months to around a year old.

Cute and fluffy as they are, Toronto Animal Services suggest doing some research to make sure a rabbit is a fit for you before adopting.

The shelter warns that "rabbits are not starter pets" — adopting one is a similar commitment to bringing a puppy or kitten into your life.

Some other things to consider before adopting:

  • Think about why you want to adopt to determine what kind of pet and breed that will fit your lifestyle.
  • When you adopt a pet, you are committing to care for the pet for the rest of its life (cats can live 20 years). Rabbits can live eight to 10 years with proper care.
  • How much time and space you have. Pets need exercise, play and companionship every day. Rabbits like to play
  • Rabbits also like to chew. You will need appropriate treats and toys and watch out for power cords, electrical outlets or house plants while they're hopping around the house.
  • While the adoption fee is free, food, veterinary care, pet licence and other supplies are ongoing expenses.

If you are interested in a bunny, check out the website, view adoptable bunnies and then call 416-338-PAWS (7297) to make an appointment. Animal Shelters are open to the public only by appointment only.

Lead photo by

Toronto Animal Services

