You can adopt a free bunny in Toronto this weekend
Toronto Animal Services is hopping right now, and this weekend they have a special adoption offer for furry friends.
The municipal shelter is waiving the fee on adoptable rabbits on Oct. 23 and 24. There are a few to choose from right now — currently seven cute bunnies on the website. They are all spayed or neutered and range in age from a few months to around a year old.
Are you looking for #SomeBunnyToLove this fall, like Rocky here? We’re waiving fees on our adoptable bunnies this weekend (October 23 and 24)! Hop to https://t.co/ViA1ZV1eFW to meet available rabbits or watch our social media accounts for profiles on our floppy eared friends. pic.twitter.com/QEgf75xoJj— TO Animal Services (@TOAnimalService) October 19, 2021
Cute and fluffy as they are, Toronto Animal Services suggest doing some research to make sure a rabbit is a fit for you before adopting.
The shelter warns that "rabbits are not starter pets" — adopting one is a similar commitment to bringing a puppy or kitten into your life.
Remember, rabbits are not starter pets - adopting one is a similar commitment to bringing a puppy or kitten into your life. Always do your research when you are considering adding a new pet to your household.— TO Animal Services (@TOAnimalService) October 19, 2021
Please call 416-338-PAWS (7297) to make an appointment to see a bunny.
Some other things to consider before adopting:
If you are interested in a bunny, check out the website, view adoptable bunnies and then call 416-338-PAWS (7297) to make an appointment. Animal Shelters are open to the public only by appointment only.
