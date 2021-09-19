This is what time the polls open in Ontario on Election Day

What time polls open in Ontario on Election Day is critical information you'll need for Sept. 2o.

In every province in Canada, polls are mandated to be open for exactly 12 hours but the actual opening time does vary by province.

In Ontario, polls open at 9:30 a.m. across the province and close at 9:30 p.m. Just remember that to vote, you need to check your voter information card to find your assigned polling station. The address should be listed on the card you got in the mail.

You can also search your polling station by postal code.

You'll need to bring your driver's license or other appropriate ID as well. You can check the different ways to prove your identity on the Elections Canada website.

Not registered yet? You can still vote.

And, remember, due to the anticipated high volume of mail in voting, we likely won't get the results on Sept. 20 and it might actually take a few days to see whether Justin Trudeau remains Canada's Prime Minister or whether someone else will replace him.