The salmon run is back in Toronto rivers and here's where you can watch it happen

One of the most mystifying things to see in nature is watching Salmon swim upstream at the end of summer as they travel toward gravel beds where they can spawn eggs as part of the salmon life cycle.

While such an event sounds like something that should be limited to areas of the world typically only seen in nature documentaries, the truth is the salmon run can be spotted right here in Toronto.

Salmon swimming upstream in the Humber river, right in Toronto. Quite a sight. pic.twitter.com/g2cxpLe2no — Shraddha Pai, PhD (@spaiglass) October 12, 2020

As temperatures fall below 18 Celsius, salmon will begin to migrate upstream from the Great Lakes toward shallow waters where they will lay their eggs before passing away.

Yes, the Salmon involved in the run usually perish afterwards making it the most punk rock marathon anyone could partake in.

The Humber River is largely considered to be the best place to watch the salmon run, especially if you're lucky enough to snag a vantage point at Old Mill Dam near Etiene Brule Park in Bloor West Village.

Best spectator sport in Toronto this weekend: watching salmon jump the Humber River falls in Etienne Brule Park.



Dozens of people oohing and aahing with every attempt, and cheering every fish that makes it further upstream. pic.twitter.com/W3KPJ2a1Qp — Gil Meslin (@g_meslin) October 25, 2020

Etobicoke Creek, Mississauga's Credit River, the Don River, and Scarborough's Highland Creek are all also considered viable options for those who wish to wave their fishy friends goodbye before they spawn a new generation of salmon.

While this year's run has been a bit late to start due to warmer than usual temperatures, it shouldn't be much longer before the natural wonder is easy to spot as temperatures across Toronto are expected to dip below 18 Celsius in the coming week.