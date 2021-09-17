Here's a list of places you will and won't need to show proof of vaccination in Ontario
As of September 22nd, all residents of Ontario will be required to show proof of vaccination as well as a valid photo ID in order to gain access to certain public settings or events.
With numbers rising, the province is taking the steps necessary to fight against another wave of lockdowns by ensuring that people are protected when they venture out in public.
However, not every establishment across the city will be subject to mandatory vaccine passport rules.
While each business has the discretion to enforce any mandate they deem necessary, as it stands there are only a few situations in which showing proof of vaccination is mandatory in the city.
However, an equally long list of venues won't be required to enforce proof of vaccination. As a general rule, these places are ones seen as essential services for day-to-day living but some inclusions here are surprising.
While the fact that salons and stores aren't included in the mandatory list seeing as how many of them were forced to close during lockdown may surprise some, it follows the general rule that typically only non-essential services such as gyms, entertainment venues and indoor dining are being asked to limit access.
Any outdoor settings (with the exception of outdoor nightclub spaces) won't require proof of vaccination allowing for plenty of wonderful trips to the park, strolls through nature, or visits to the island for anyone wishing to do so.
Hector Vasquez
