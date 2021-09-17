Here's a list of places you will and won't need to show proof of vaccination in Ontario

As of September 22nd, all residents of Ontario will be required to show proof of vaccination as well as a valid photo ID in order to gain access to certain public settings or events.

With numbers rising, the province is taking the steps necessary to fight against another wave of lockdowns by ensuring that people are protected when they venture out in public.

However, not every establishment across the city will be subject to mandatory vaccine passport rules.

While each business has the discretion to enforce any mandate they deem necessary, as it stands there are only a few situations in which showing proof of vaccination is mandatory in the city.

Places where proof of vaccination will be required

Indoor dining at restaurants, cafes and bars

Nightclubs and concert venues

Meeting and event spaces

Gyms or other fitness establishments

Sporting events (Jays, Raptors, TFC and more)

Casinos and race tracks

Strip clubs and sex clubs

However, an equally long list of venues won't be required to enforce proof of vaccination. As a general rule, these places are ones seen as essential services for day-to-day living but some inclusions here are surprising.

Places where proof of vaccination will not be required

Grocery stores

Medical clinics and hospitals

Retail stores and shopping malls

Hair and beauty salons, spas and barber shops

Restaurant, cafe and bar patios

Places of worship

Banks

Public transit

While the fact that salons and stores aren't included in the mandatory list seeing as how many of them were forced to close during lockdown may surprise some, it follows the general rule that typically only non-essential services such as gyms, entertainment venues and indoor dining are being asked to limit access.

Any outdoor settings (with the exception of outdoor nightclub spaces) won't require proof of vaccination allowing for plenty of wonderful trips to the park, strolls through nature, or visits to the island for anyone wishing to do so.