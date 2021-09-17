City
Filipe Dimas
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
vaccination proof ontario

Here's a list of places you will and won't need to show proof of vaccination in Ontario

City
Filipe Dimas
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

As of September 22nd, all residents of Ontario will be required to show proof of vaccination as well as a valid photo ID in order to gain access to certain public settings or events.

With numbers rising, the province is taking the steps necessary to fight against another wave of lockdowns by ensuring that people are protected when they venture out in public.

However, not every establishment across the city will be subject to mandatory vaccine passport rules.

While each business has the discretion to enforce any mandate they deem necessary, as it stands there are only a few situations in which showing proof of vaccination is mandatory in the city.

Places where proof of vaccination will be required
  • Indoor dining at restaurants, cafes and bars 
  • Nightclubs and concert venues
  • Meeting and event spaces
  • Gyms or other fitness establishments
  • Sporting events (Jays, Raptors, TFC and more)
  • Casinos and race tracks
  • Strip clubs and sex clubs

However, an equally long list of venues won't be required to enforce proof of vaccination. As a general rule, these places are ones seen as essential services for day-to-day living but some inclusions here are surprising.

Places where proof of vaccination will not be required
  • Grocery stores
  • Medical clinics and hospitals
  • Retail stores and shopping malls
  • Hair and beauty salons, spas and barber shops
  • Restaurant, cafe and bar patios
  • Places of worship
  • Banks
  • Public transit

While the fact that salons and stores aren't included in the mandatory list seeing as how many of them were forced to close during lockdown may surprise some, it follows the general rule that typically only non-essential services such as gyms, entertainment venues and indoor dining are being asked to limit access.

Any outdoor settings (with the exception of outdoor nightclub spaces) won't require proof of vaccination allowing for plenty of wonderful trips to the park, strolls through nature, or visits to the island for anyone wishing to do so.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

TTC unions call for CEO Rick Leary to step down after near subway collision

Beloved Gardiner Expressway remnants torn down for new heart shaped Toronto park

Here's a list of places you will and won't need to show proof of vaccination in Ontario

Bernie Sanders just endorsed Jagmeet Singh for Prime Minister of Canada

Students walk out at Western University amid sexual assault reports

Ontario just surpassed a ridiculous new milestone in the number of cannabis stores

This 23-year-old MP candidate from Toronto is fighting for the needs of young people

Garbage collector caught on camera throwing out election signs