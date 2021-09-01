What's open and closed on Labour Day 2021 in Toronto

What's open on Labour Day 2021 in Toronto won't be as lively as it was in year's past. Sadly, you won't be able to eat a waffle ice cream sandwich at the CNE. Instead, your options on September 6 are limited to things like visiting your local grocer or hitting up the mall.

Here's what's open and closed on Labour Day in Toronto this year.

General



Closed

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Mail delivery

Open

The TTC will be operating on a holiday service schedule.

GO Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.

Food and Drink



Closed

It's worth calling ahead to restaurants and bars before heading out — many already consider Monday a day off.

LCBO

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Labour Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

Malls



Closed

Bayview Village Shops

CF Fairview Mall

CF Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Yorkville Village

Open

Attractions



Closed

Canadian National Exhibition

MOCA

Royal Ontario Museum

Open