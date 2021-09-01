What's open and closed on Labour Day 2021 in Toronto

What's open on Labour Day 2021 in Toronto won't be as lively as it was in year's past. Sadly, you won't be able to eat a waffle ice cream sandwich at the CNE. Instead, your options on September 6 are limited to things like visiting your local grocer or hitting up the mall.
Here's what's open and closed on Labour Day in Toronto this year.
General
Closed
- Banks
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Mail delivery
Open
Select locations of The Beer Store will be keeping their doors open. Photo by Fareen Karim.
Food and Drink
Closed
- It's worth calling ahead to restaurants and bars before heading out — many already consider Monday a day off.
- LCBO
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Labour Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
The Toronto Eaton Centre will be open for all your shopping needs on Monday. Photo by Fareen Karim.
Malls
Closed
- Bayview Village Shops
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Sherway Gardens
- Dufferin Mall
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
- Yorkville Village
Open
Visits to the CN Tower can go down on Labour Day. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Attractions
Closed
- Canadian National Exhibition
- MOCA
- Royal Ontario Museum
Open