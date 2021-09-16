Barack Obama just endorsed Trudeau in the election and some people are not amused

The Barack Obama-Justin Trudeau bromance social media users once swooned over is now ruffling some feathers as Canada prepares for its 44th general election — a surprise, snap election that was called by Trudeau himself just five weeks before the September 20 vote.

As he did in 2019 when Trudeau was seeking reelection as Prime Minister, Obama has once again publicly endorsed the Liberal Party Candidate on Twitter Thursday morning.

"Wishing my friend @JustinTrudeau the best in Canada's upcoming election," wrote the former U.S. President, who served as leader of Canada's closest ally from 2009 to 2017.

"Justin has been an effective leader and strong voice for democratic values, and I'm proud of the work we did together."

The endorsement comes just four days before Canadians hit the polls to vote on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

While the next federal election had been scheduled for October of 2023, Trudeau called an early election last month, giving all parties just 36 days to campaign (the minimum length permitted by law.)

Needless to say, the move has proven controversial — as has Obama's endorsement, this time more so than last.

"This is foreign election interference," replied one Twitter user almost immediately to POTUS44.

"Wow. This isn't your lane and apparently you know next to nothing about what's happening in this country," wrote another. "Your tweets are highly inappropriate at the tail end of a national election. I'm sure the U.S. could use more of your commentary."

Of course, there are others for whom the tweet brings up positive vibes and happy memories of a time before a misogynistic reality TV star took the helm of our neighbouring land to the south.

I too, miss this Bromance! 😄

"Mr. President, Canada thanks you for the endorsement," wrote one Twitter user.

"I'm wishing your friend Justin Trudeau every success in Canada's upcoming election and every good wish to Canada," said another. "Thank you Mr. President for your loyalty. My sincerest wishes to you and your family and please stay safe."