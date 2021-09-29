Anti-vax bro Chris Sky doxxed himself at Toronto rally and it's going exactly how you'd expect

A weekend protest opposing the province's new vaccine passport program turned ugly when crowds tried to storm the CF Toronto Eaton Centre, resulting in two arrests and an unending barrage of unwanted phone calls for an anti-mask, anti-vaccine passport poster boy.

Christopher Saccoccia, better known as Chris Sky, has been surrounded by a whirlwind of controversy throughout the pandemic, and was once again in the spotlight when he addressed throngs protesting vaccine passports at Yonge-Dundas Square on Saturday.

During his speech, while pumping up a crowd that would later attempt to storm the mall across the street, Sky spouted the same familiar rhetoric that has kept his name in the headlines since mid-2020.

In maybe the boldest move of his career, Chris Sky doxxed Chris Sky, revealing his personal phone number to the crowd of supporters.

"I'm going to give out my phone number because if there's any people of substance and resources watching this, who actually have a set of balls — a set of morals — and actually want to help the country, they can contact me," Sky said to protesters on Saturday.

"My number is public because, unlike the politicians, I have nothing to hide, I'm not afraid of anybody, and I'm actually here to help."

In a bit of foreshadowing, Sky then tells the crowd, "so here it is world, if you want to crank call me go ahead, I'm used to it," before continuing on to share his personal number.

Of course, not everyone is a fan of Sky, and publicly sharing one's number with supporters also means sharing it with everyone else.

It only took two days for a visibly angry Sky to reemerge with complaints of "literally thousands of phone calls every goddamn second," demanding that the calls stop.

Part II: How It’s Going



~two days later~



Stop calling Chris Sky, you fucking idiots. pic.twitter.com/eeNXh5C0N5 — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Cartoon Creator (@CarymaRules) September 28, 2021

Sky tweeted a screenshot showing the high volumes of private and unknown callers he's been faced with, reiterating that his number has been public all along.

You all wanna see what desperation looks like firdt hand. 95% of these are fake numbers. And they call ALL DAY LONG ... my number has been public for MONTHS. But RIGHT NOW they are terrified! pic.twitter.com/OqW5WmjOcf — Chris Sky🧱 (@chrissaccoccia1) September 28, 2021

This response may come as a surprise to Sky, but it's not the first time a politically controversial figure has been overwhelmed after giving out their digits to the masses.

Doug Ford certainly learned his lesson after being buried in calls and ultimately cancelling his phone number.