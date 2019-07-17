City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 2 hours ago
doug ford

Doug Ford just canceled his personal phone number

Premier Doug Ford has prided himself on being approachable and available to Ontarians. To prove it, he freely gives out his cell phone number.

But, after an overwhelming amount of calls from “special interest groups,” the premier cancelled his cell phone on Tuesday. This was a coordinated campaign devised to flood the premier’s phone with calls.

The campaign must have accomplished what it had hoped.

For those who still want to get in contact with the premier’s office or continue drowning him with calls, his email and office line are still active.

