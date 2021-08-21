People think Toronto Police should have a vaccination policy

While City of Toronto and TTC along with Ontario frontline workers all have COVID-19 vaccination policies, the Toronto Police Service is lagging behind much to the dismay of the public.

The TTC announced that they will be joining the City of Toronto in mandating COVID-19 vaccines for employees.

The #TTC will join the City of Toronto's vaccine mandate for employees.

Here's a statement from our CEO... pic.twitter.com/02KuYL5xxl — TTCStuart 🚈🗣️ (@TTCStuart) August 19, 2021

And while Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, is strongly recommending local employers institute a workplace vaccination policy to protect their employees and the public from COVID-19, the Toronto Police Service has yet to announce a policy.

Today I recommended local employers institute a workplace #vaccination policy to protect employees & the public from #COVID19. This is the best way workplaces can protect against #COVID19 risks, prevent outbreaks & build confidence for a safer return to work. https://t.co/210WOf65aG — Dr. Eileen de Villa (@epdevilla) August 20, 2021

As of Aug. 20, Toronto Police Service hadn't announced a vaccine policy. They told the Toronto Star that the force "is reviewing our approach to vaccination and we will announce our approach as soon as we can."

In the meantime, many people wish the police would mandate vaccinations for members, sooner rather than later.

"Imagine being the victim of a crime and then having to worry about whether the person sent to "protect and serve" will give you COVID," one person tweeted.

Get it done folks @TorontoPolice @cityoftoronto and let’s get this situation sorted. It’s a vaccine, like any other that is set up to protect our health and keep us out of harm’s way #serveandprotect — Kimici (@Kimicinow) August 20, 2021

"If policing is really about serving & protecting the public, why is the Toronto Police Service refusing to mandate #COVID19 vaccines for its 7,400 employees?" one person asked.

Dr. de Villa and Toronto Public Health recommends that workplace vaccination policies require "workers to provide proof of their vaccination series approved by Health Canada or the World Health Organization."

And that "unvaccinated employees to provide written proof of a medical reason from a physician or nurse practitioner that includes whether the reason is permanent or time-limited."

Unvaccinated workers should also complete a vaccination education course on the risks of being unvaccinated in the workplace, she suggests.

"Supporting your employees to get vaccinated is the best way to help protect them from the risks of COVID-19, prevent outbreaks in workplace settings and build confidence for a safer return to work as we continue living with this virus in our community," Dr. de Villa says.