DVP closing

Toronto is closing down the DVP this weekend

Weekend road closures in Toronto have been almost non-existent this summer with no street festivals going down. The majority of road closures we've been seeing are for pedestrians and cyclists as apart of ActiveTO

However, this upcoming weekend will be a much different story. The Don Valley Parkway (DVP) will be closed from August 6 at 11 p.m. until August 9 at 5 a.m.

Toronto performs regular annual maintenance on the DVP and this August we will see it again.

This maintenance will involve a full closure of the expressway over the weekend to allow road crews to make improvements and keep everything in a state of good repair.

The last time a closure took place like this was in summer 2020. 

