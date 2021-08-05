People want to hunt down the man who dragged a dog behind car near Toronto

As immune to weird, messed up incidents as we perhaps should be, people in the Toronto area are shocked and disgusted at the latest item of the day: a man who dragged a puppy behind a speeding car on a thoroughfare in Mississauga.

It was just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday when Peel police received disturbing calls about a dog — a seven-month-old Pomeranian named Sky — being pulled by a leash behind a moving vehicle on Winston Churchill Boulevard near Eglinton Ave. W.

The 70-year-old driver was holding the end of the leash from the driver's side window and some said, per the CBC, that he even wielded a knife at stunned passersby who tried to stop his car and retrieve the animal.

The man eventually abandoned the dog on the road and drove away. Sky was quickly taken to a nearby emergency vet clinic in Oakville, where he is expected to make a full recovery from some nasty injuries to his paws.

Enraged citizens were at first demanding that the owner's name be released to the public, which it finally was on Thursday when it was revealed he was facing multiple charges after being found along with his vehicle at his Mississauga home.

Can you please post name and picture of the person that has been charged — jewb (@jewb_jewb) August 5, 2021

Jose Tavares has been charged with injuring an animal, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and impaired operation of a conveyance.

Among the reactions to the story include the suggestion that "someone should do the same to him," that he be publicly stoned or electrocuted, and that his address and workplace be published along with his name.

"Throw his sorry ass in jail. Simply paying a fine for this kind of animal abuse is simply not enough," one person stated on Twitter.

"If you want I can drive him to his court appearance, I just need to know his collar size, I'll drive slow… not!" another added.

Authorities note that the vet clinic treating the little pup has been getting an outpouring of offers for donations, but has asked that people give to their local humane society instead.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and police are seeking witnesses and dashcam or other video footage that may help in the case.