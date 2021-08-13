City
Karen Longwell
Posted an hour ago
fourth wave ontario

The fourth wave in Ontario may mean big fall plans are falling apart

With what looks to be the arrival of a fourth wave this fall in Ontario, as COVID-19 case numbers continue to spike, many people are worrying about fall plans.

On Aug. 12 Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam confirmed what many had been predicting — the country is now in the midst of a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In July new COVID-19 cases dipped to nearly 150 a day but they have steadily increased to around 500 in recent days in Ontario. The surge is blamed on the new Delta variant.

There has been no word on what that means for Ontario's three step plan for reopening. The province, as of Aug. 13, has yet to make any announcement on what the surge in cases could mean for reopening and Ontario remains in Step Three, which we have been in since July 16.

But the realization of the dreaded fourth wave has spawned a series of memes and speculation about the loss of fall plans.

"I know we're all making jokes about losing our fall plans to the Delta Variant but some of you are absolutely as miserable as me about this, right?" one person wrote on Twitter.

Some people had plans for weddings in September and October and worry if the big day will have to be scaled back or postponed.

"My daughter is getting married on 10/3... for now anyway," one person wrote.

Others went ahead and bought concert tickets.

"I excitedly bought numerous concert tickets that are probably going to be rescheduled our cancelled now," another person wrote.

Will spring bring a return to normal? Some people hope that will be the case.

"Honestly I wasn't even ready to make plans for fall yet, just doesn't feel like real progress yet even, I've only been fully vaxed for 2 months now," one person wrote. "I'm leaning more towards around next Mardi Gras for things to be "normal"-ish."

