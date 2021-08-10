Cute proposal at the Toronto Music Garden caught on camera

A cute proposal took place at the Toronto Music Gardens last weekend — and it was all caught on camera!

It took Haniel Constanza a month to form a plan and, with the help of some family members, pulled it off. He distracted his now-fiance Laura Tontodonati with some espresso while their loved ones set up the scene.

"I knew I wanted to incorporate roses since that's her favorite flower and the twinkle lights since she loves those so much," he said.

The video was captured by Constanza's brother-in-law Junior Hernandez. Family and friends gathered afterward to celebrate with champagne, macarons and, of course, a dozen of roses for her.

The couple has been dating since March 9, 2020, just before the pandemic began. Tontodonati said that he asked her to be his girlfriend by recreating the rose from Beauty and the Beast.

She said she had picked the ring herself so she knew a proposal was coming; she just didn't know when.

"I'm still in shock," she said. "I never thought that he'd be able to top it but he definitely did. I'm currently on cloud nine."

She, of course, said yes when she popped the question. Congrats to the newly engaged couple!