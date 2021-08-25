Capacity limits at businesses and events might soon be lifted in Ontario but there's a catch

As Ontario sits stalled in Step 3 of reopening for weeks more than expected, the province's chief medical officer of health has said that even if we're not officially progressing into "a full opening with some public health measures, if appropriate" — which is what comes next — he is contemplating getting rid of some restrictions.

First on his list is a major one: capacity limits at event venues and other businesses.

But, with the logical caveat that all patrons be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"If everyone in that environment is immunized, that's a very low-risk event, and I would hope that the government would enable them to move forward even if we have other restrictions in place," Dr. Kieran Moore said during a press briefing on Tuesday in which he communicated an "aspirational goal" of having 90 per cent of the population fully vaccinated given variants of concern.

"[90 per cent] is a goal that our communities should try to achieve — at least that — but I don't think it should be a measure by which we can hold businesses back."

He also praised sports teams and leagues, event venues and small businesses for stepping up to implement their own vaccine policies in lieu of a provincewide vaccine passport.

It appears in addition to moving the goalposts, Ontario will not signal *when* the businesses that remain 50% closed will be allowed to increase their capacity (let alone remove the limits all together). Impossible to plan for the fall or winter for these businesses #onpoli — Ryan (@R_Mallough) August 17, 2021

Though he has previously stated he's not in favour of such a passport, Moore referred yesterday to the proof of vaccination that Ontarians were already sent from the Ministry of Health after their shots.

He also mentioned the federal government's plans for some type of vaccine passport for international travel, which he says "could be used domestically."

"We are looking at those options, and I'm certainly very supportive of having a rapid means of showing your vaccination status to enable you to get into certain venues."