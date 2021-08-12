Canada's Wonderland announces new events and attractions

The 2021 season at Canada's Wonderland may not be over just yet, but the theme park is already planning a variety of exciting events for next summer.

Canada's Wonderland announced its 2022 event lineup Thursday, and it includes some classic beloved events as well as some new ones. Most notable, perhaps, is an all new international food festival.

"Get ready to take your taste buds for a culinary trip around the world, featuring delectable dishes from every continent," said Canada's Wonderland in a statement.

"This festival will showcase the best food, drinks and desserts from more than a dozen countries, plus offer world-class live entertainment, street performers and more. Coming summer 2022."

The theme park is also bringing back the long weekend fireworks on select long weekend dates throughout the summer months, the major Canada Day celebration featuring fireworks and live entertainment, the Halloween Haunt and WinterFest.

A family Halloween event will also return in 2022 along with KidZfest, a just-for-kids party featuring live entertainment, family activities, special guest appearances, costume parades and the beloved foam pit.

The theme park will also have a brand new dining option in 2022. It'll be introducing a new multi-level, rustic lodge restaurant that will be the park's largest dining facility to date.

"Inspired by the striking beauty of the Canadian wilderness, it will feature a sprawling patio overlooking Yukon Striker and the Frontier Canada vista, room for 500+ seating, and indoor and outdoor fireplaces," reads the statement.

Anyone hoping to get in on all the fun the theme park has to offer can now purchase a 2022 GOLD Pass, which includes unlimited visits to Canada's Wonderland, Splash Works and admission to the Halloween Haunt and WinterFest this season as well as in 2022.