Canada's Wonderland opens its doors for the first time in almost two years

Canada's Wonderland is officially open again after being closed since 2019 and people have mixed feelings.

Today is the first day the park is open to the public, although it opened for two preview days, yesterday and the day before for season pass holders.

Some people posted on Twitter how positive their experience was and that they felt "100% happiness" while another person tweeted that it was a huge mess, no one followed the 6ft rule, a huge percentage of people didn't wear masks and the rides broke down multiple times.

Director of Communications at Canada's Wonderland, Grace Peacock told blogTO that "on July 5 at approximately 6:30 p.m., 1 train on the Behemoth roller coaster was stopped by the crew for a guest who removed their face covering while on the ride. The ride was restarted minutes later."

Amazing time visiting Canada’s Wonderland yesterday! Despite longer than usual lines (to ensure physical distancing on rides) they didn’t move too slowly! Great operations despite the limited capacity at the moment! Regardless it was a fun day and can’t wait for my next visit! :) pic.twitter.com/mW2BEnkGb6 — Quenten Bear Majoor (@QuentenMajoor) July 7, 2021

One of the safety protocols Canada's Wonderland must follow in order to reopen and stay open is to ensure all park attendees wear a face covering while on the rides, except for when in Splash Works and on the rides Timberwolf Falls and White Water Canyon.

Masks are also required when physical distancing is not possible, in retail stores and in restrooms.

Canada’s Wonderland is a little different this year. In some ways. Others, just the same. New: masks all around, and disinfecting hand rails. Same: long lines and broken rides. pic.twitter.com/z0aY4ICBCP — Dave Wood 🇨🇦 (@DaveWoodX) July 6, 2021

While some areas are more empty than others, there are still normal lineups around the park.

"We have to have physical distancing on all of our rides so we are not running our coasters at full capacity. Our staff are also pausing between each ride to do a routine clean on all high-touch surfaces. These 2 factors combined can lead to some longer wait times," explained Peacock.

Canada’s Wonderland was AMAZING for my birthday today the 5th. Lots of fun, I felt 100% happiness! I really needed that. Thank you Wonderland and I’m really looking forward to going back a lot this year. Such a perfect fun birthday 🎢 @WonderlandNews pic.twitter.com/HJFp8umFHZ — Chelsey 🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦 (@chelseyanne25) July 6, 2021

Under step 2 of Ontario's reopeing, amusement parks can open with a 25 per cent capacity. This includes a capacity of 25 per cent on all rides as well. To ensure capacity is monitored, guests select an arrival time when making their reservation online and then can stay at the park until close if they choose.

The park is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and reservations can be made online.

Due to being closed for part of the 2021 season, Canada's Wonderland has extended this year's season's pass to Labour Day 2022.