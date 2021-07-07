Sports & Play
Monica Ferguson
Posted 2 hours ago
canadas wonderland opening

Canada's Wonderland opens its doors for the first time in almost two years

Canada's Wonderland is officially open again after being closed since 2019 and people have mixed feelings.  

Today is the first day the park is open to the public, although it opened for two preview days, yesterday and the day before for season pass holders. 

Some people posted on Twitter how positive their experience was and that they felt "100% happiness" while another person tweeted that it was a huge mess, no one followed the 6ft rule, a huge percentage of people didn't wear masks and the rides broke down multiple times. 

Director of Communications at Canada's Wonderland, Grace Peacock told blogTO that "on July 5 at approximately 6:30 p.m., 1 train on the Behemoth roller coaster was stopped by the crew for a guest who removed their face covering while on the ride. The ride was restarted minutes later." 

One of the safety protocols Canada's Wonderland must follow in order to reopen and stay open is to ensure all park attendees wear a face covering while on the rides, except for when in Splash Works and on the rides Timberwolf Falls and White Water Canyon

Masks are also required when physical distancing is not possible, in retail stores and in restrooms. 

While some areas are more empty than others, there are still normal lineups around the park.

"We have to have physical distancing on all of our rides so we are not running our coasters at full capacity. Our staff are also pausing between each ride to do a routine clean on all high-touch surfaces. These 2 factors combined can lead to some longer wait times," explained Peacock. 

Under step 2 of Ontario's reopeing, amusement parks can open with a 25 per cent capacity. This includes a capacity of 25 per cent on all rides as well. To ensure capacity is monitored, guests select an arrival time when making their reservation online and then can stay at the park until close if they choose.

The park is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and reservations can be made online. 

Due to being closed for part of the 2021 season, Canada's Wonderland has extended this year's season's pass to Labour Day 2022. 

Canada's Wonderland

